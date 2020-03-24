LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global GPS IC Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the GPS IC market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/1597564/global-gps-ic-market

The competitive landscape of the global GPS IC market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global GPS IC market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global GPS IC Market Research Report: Qualcomm, Broadcom, Texas Instruments, MediaTek, CSR, Maxim Integrated Products, RF Micro Devices, Analog Devices

Global GPS IC Market by Type: SIRF, MTK, MSTAR, Others

Global GPS IC Market by Application: Voice-Guided Navigation, Tracking and Tracing, Location-Enabled Search, Others

The GPS IC market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the GPS IC market. In this chapter of the GPS IC report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the GPS IC report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers.

The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global GPS IC market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global GPS IC market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global GPS IC market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global GPS IC market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global GPS IC market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global GPS IC market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/1597564/global-gps-ic-market

Table of Contents

1 GPS IC Market Overview

1.1 GPS IC Product Overview

1.2 GPS IC Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 SIRF

1.2.2 MTK

1.2.3 MSTAR

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global GPS IC Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global GPS IC Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global GPS IC Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global GPS IC Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global GPS IC Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global GPS IC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global GPS IC Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global GPS IC Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global GPS IC Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global GPS IC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America GPS IC Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe GPS IC Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific GPS IC Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America GPS IC Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa GPS IC Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global GPS IC Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by GPS IC Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by GPS IC Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players GPS IC Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers GPS IC Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 GPS IC Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 GPS IC Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by GPS IC Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in GPS IC as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into GPS IC Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers GPS IC Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global GPS IC Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global GPS IC Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global GPS IC Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global GPS IC Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global GPS IC Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global GPS IC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global GPS IC Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global GPS IC Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global GPS IC Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global GPS IC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America GPS IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America GPS IC Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America GPS IC Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific GPS IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific GPS IC Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific GPS IC Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe GPS IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe GPS IC Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe GPS IC Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America GPS IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America GPS IC Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America GPS IC Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa GPS IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa GPS IC Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa GPS IC Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global GPS IC by Application

4.1 GPS IC Segment by Application

4.1.1 Voice-Guided Navigation

4.1.2 Tracking and Tracing

4.1.3 Location-Enabled Search

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global GPS IC Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global GPS IC Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global GPS IC Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions GPS IC Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America GPS IC by Application

4.5.2 Europe GPS IC by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific GPS IC by Application

4.5.4 Latin America GPS IC by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa GPS IC by Application

5 North America GPS IC Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America GPS IC Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America GPS IC Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America GPS IC Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America GPS IC Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. GPS IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada GPS IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe GPS IC Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe GPS IC Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe GPS IC Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe GPS IC Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe GPS IC Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany GPS IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France GPS IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. GPS IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy GPS IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia GPS IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific GPS IC Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific GPS IC Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific GPS IC Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific GPS IC Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific GPS IC Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China GPS IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan GPS IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea GPS IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India GPS IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia GPS IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan GPS IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia GPS IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand GPS IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia GPS IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines GPS IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam GPS IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America GPS IC Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America GPS IC Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America GPS IC Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America GPS IC Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America GPS IC Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico GPS IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil GPS IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina GPS IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa GPS IC Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa GPS IC Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa GPS IC Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa GPS IC Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa GPS IC Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey GPS IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia GPS IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E GPS IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in GPS IC Business

10.1 Qualcomm

10.1.1 Qualcomm Corporation Information

10.1.2 Qualcomm Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Qualcomm GPS IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Qualcomm GPS IC Products Offered

10.1.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

10.2 Broadcom

10.2.1 Broadcom Corporation Information

10.2.2 Broadcom Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Broadcom GPS IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Broadcom Recent Development

10.3 Texas Instruments

10.3.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

10.3.2 Texas Instruments Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Texas Instruments GPS IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Texas Instruments GPS IC Products Offered

10.3.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

10.4 MediaTek

10.4.1 MediaTek Corporation Information

10.4.2 MediaTek Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 MediaTek GPS IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 MediaTek GPS IC Products Offered

10.4.5 MediaTek Recent Development

10.5 CSR

10.5.1 CSR Corporation Information

10.5.2 CSR Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 CSR GPS IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 CSR GPS IC Products Offered

10.5.5 CSR Recent Development

10.6 Maxim Integrated Products

10.6.1 Maxim Integrated Products Corporation Information

10.6.2 Maxim Integrated Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Maxim Integrated Products GPS IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Maxim Integrated Products GPS IC Products Offered

10.6.5 Maxim Integrated Products Recent Development

10.7 RF Micro Devices

10.7.1 RF Micro Devices Corporation Information

10.7.2 RF Micro Devices Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 RF Micro Devices GPS IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 RF Micro Devices GPS IC Products Offered

10.7.5 RF Micro Devices Recent Development

10.8 Analog Devices

10.8.1 Analog Devices Corporation Information

10.8.2 Analog Devices Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Analog Devices GPS IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Analog Devices GPS IC Products Offered

10.8.5 Analog Devices Recent Development

11 GPS IC Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 GPS IC Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 GPS IC Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch established as a research firm in 2007 and have since grown into a trusted brand amongst many industries. Over the years, we have consistently worked toward delivering high-quality customized solutions for wide range of clients ranging from ICT to healthcare industries. With over 50,000 satisfied clients, spread over 80 countries, we have sincerely strived to deliver the best analytics through exhaustive research methodologies.