Global VoIP Services Market 2020-2025:Types, Market Statistics, Production, Application, Industry Size & Share, Key Vendors and Growth
Description
According to this study, over the next five years the VoIP Services market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in VoIP Services business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of VoIP Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the VoIP Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Online Service
Offline Service
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Household Use
Commercial Use
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Cisco
Aircall
Vonage
Dialpad
RingCentral
Jive Communications
Comcast
Nextiva
Digium
8X8
IDT Domestic Telecom
Voxbone
Grasshopper
Mitel Networks
Intermedia
CounterPath
Avaya
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global VoIP Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of VoIP Services market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global VoIP Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the VoIP Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of VoIP Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global VoIP Services Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global VoIP Services Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 VoIP Services Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 VoIP Services Segment by Type
2.2.1 Online Service
2.2.2 Offline Service
2.3 VoIP Services Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global VoIP Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global VoIP Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 VoIP Services Segment by Application
2.4.1 Household Use
2.4.2 Commercial Use
2.4.3 Other
2.5 VoIP Services Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global VoIP Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global VoIP Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global VoIP Services by Players
3.1 Global VoIP Services Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global VoIP Services Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global VoIP Services Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global VoIP Services Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 VoIP Services by Regions
4.1 VoIP Services Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas VoIP Services Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC VoIP Services Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe VoIP Services Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa VoIP Services Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas VoIP Services Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas VoIP Services Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas VoIP Services Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC VoIP Services Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC VoIP Services Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC VoIP Services Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe VoIP Services by Countries
7.2 Europe VoIP Services Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe VoIP Services Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa VoIP Services by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa VoIP Services Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa VoIP Services Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global VoIP Services Market Forecast
10.1 Global VoIP Services Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global VoIP Services Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global VoIP Services Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global VoIP Services Forecast by Type
10.8 Global VoIP Services Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Cisco
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 VoIP Services Product Offered
11.1.3 Cisco VoIP Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Cisco News
11.2 Aircall
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 VoIP Services Product Offered
11.2.3 Aircall VoIP Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Aircall News
11.3 Vonage
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 VoIP Services Product Offered
11.3.3 Vonage VoIP Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Vonage News
11.4 Dialpad
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 VoIP Services Product Offered
11.4.3 Dialpad VoIP Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Dialpad News
11.5 RingCentral
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 VoIP Services Product Offered
11.5.3 RingCentral VoIP Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 RingCentral News
11.6 Jive Communications
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 VoIP Services Product Offered
11.6.3 Jive Communications VoIP Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Jive Communications News
11.7 Comcast
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 VoIP Services Product Offered
11.7.3 Comcast VoIP Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Comcast News
11.8 Nextiva
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 VoIP Services Product Offered
11.8.3 Nextiva VoIP Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Nextiva News
11.9 Digium
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 VoIP Services Product Offered
11.9.3 Digium VoIP Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Digium News
11.10 8X8
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 VoIP Services Product Offered
11.10.3 8X8 VoIP Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 8X8 News
11.11 IDT Domestic Telecom
11.12 Voxbone
11.13 Grasshopper
11.14 Mitel Networks
11.15 Intermedia
11.16 CounterPath
11.17 Avaya
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
