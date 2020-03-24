Global Space Launch System Market 2020-2025:Services, Industry Statistics, Development Trends, Regional Growth and Opportunities Analysis
Description
According to this study, over the next five years the Space Launch System market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Space Launch System business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Space Launch System market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Space Launch System value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Geostationary Orbit (GEO)
Medium Earth Orbit (MEO)
Low Earth Orbit (LEO)
Sun-synchronous Orbit (SSO)
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Mobile Satellite Services
Fixed Satellite Services
Broadcast Satellite Services
Earth Imaging Services
Meteorology Services
Mapping & Monitoring Services
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Airbus Defence and Space
BAE Systems
Elbit Systems
Inmarsat
Boeing Co.
Lockheed Martin
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)
Leonardo
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Space Launch System market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Space Launch System market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Space Launch System players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Space Launch System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Space Launch System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Space Launch System Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Space Launch System Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Space Launch System Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Space Launch System Segment by Type
2.2.1 Geostationary Orbit (GEO)
2.2.2 Geostationary Orbit (GEO)
2.2.3 Low Earth Orbit (LEO)
2.2.4 Sun-synchronous Orbit (SSO)
2.3 Space Launch System Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Space Launch System Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Space Launch System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Space Launch System Segment by Application
2.4.1 Mobile Satellite Services
2.4.2 Fixed Satellite Services
2.4.3 Broadcast Satellite Services
2.4.4 Earth Imaging Services
2.4.5 Meteorology Services
2.4.6 Mapping & Monitoring Services
2.4.7 Others
2.5 Space Launch System Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Space Launch System Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Space Launch System Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Space Launch System by Players
3.1 Global Space Launch System Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Space Launch System Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Space Launch System Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Space Launch System Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Space Launch System by Regions
4.1 Space Launch System Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Space Launch System Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Space Launch System Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Space Launch System Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Space Launch System Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Space Launch System Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Space Launch System Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Space Launch System Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Space Launch System Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Space Launch System Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Space Launch System Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Space Launch System by Countries
7.2 Europe Space Launch System Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Space Launch System Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Space Launch System by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Space Launch System Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Space Launch System Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Space Launch System Market Forecast
10.1 Global Space Launch System Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Space Launch System Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Space Launch System Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Space Launch System Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Space Launch System Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Airbus Defence and Space
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Space Launch System Product Offered
11.1.3 Airbus Defence and Space Space Launch System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Airbus Defence and Space News
11.2 BAE Systems
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Space Launch System Product Offered
11.2.3 BAE Systems Space Launch System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 BAE Systems News
11.3 Elbit Systems
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Space Launch System Product Offered
11.3.3 Elbit Systems Space Launch System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Elbit Systems News
11.4 Inmarsat
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Space Launch System Product Offered
11.4.3 Inmarsat Space Launch System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Inmarsat News
11.5 Boeing Co.
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Space Launch System Product Offered
11.5.3 Boeing Co. Space Launch System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Boeing Co. News
11.6 Lockheed Martin
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Space Launch System Product Offered
11.6.3 Lockheed Martin Space Launch System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Lockheed Martin News
11.7 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Space Launch System Product Offered
11.7.3 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Space Launch System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) News
11.8 Leonardo
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Space Launch System Product Offered
11.8.3 Leonardo Space Launch System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Leonardo News
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
