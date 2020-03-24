Description

According to this study, over the next five years the Space Launch System market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Space Launch System business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Space Launch System market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Space Launch System value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Geostationary Orbit (GEO)

Medium Earth Orbit (MEO)

Low Earth Orbit (LEO)

Sun-synchronous Orbit (SSO)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Mobile Satellite Services

Fixed Satellite Services

Broadcast Satellite Services

Earth Imaging Services

Meteorology Services

Mapping & Monitoring Services

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Airbus Defence and Space

BAE Systems

Elbit Systems

Inmarsat

Boeing Co.

Lockheed Martin

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Leonardo

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Space Launch System market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Space Launch System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Space Launch System players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Space Launch System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Space Launch System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Space Launch System Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Space Launch System Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Space Launch System Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Space Launch System Segment by Type

2.2.1 Geostationary Orbit (GEO)

2.2.3 Low Earth Orbit (LEO)

2.2.4 Sun-synchronous Orbit (SSO)

2.3 Space Launch System Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Space Launch System Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Space Launch System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Space Launch System Segment by Application

2.4.1 Mobile Satellite Services

2.4.2 Fixed Satellite Services

2.4.3 Broadcast Satellite Services

2.4.4 Earth Imaging Services

2.4.5 Meteorology Services

2.4.6 Mapping & Monitoring Services

2.4.7 Others

2.5 Space Launch System Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Space Launch System Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Space Launch System Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Space Launch System by Players

3.1 Global Space Launch System Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Space Launch System Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Space Launch System Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Space Launch System Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Space Launch System by Regions

4.1 Space Launch System Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Space Launch System Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Space Launch System Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Space Launch System Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Space Launch System Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Space Launch System Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Space Launch System Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Space Launch System Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Space Launch System Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Space Launch System Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Space Launch System Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Space Launch System by Countries

7.2 Europe Space Launch System Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Space Launch System Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Space Launch System by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Space Launch System Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Space Launch System Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Space Launch System Market Forecast

10.1 Global Space Launch System Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Space Launch System Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Space Launch System Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Space Launch System Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Space Launch System Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Airbus Defence and Space

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Space Launch System Product Offered

11.1.3 Airbus Defence and Space Space Launch System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Airbus Defence and Space News

11.2 BAE Systems

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Space Launch System Product Offered

11.2.3 BAE Systems Space Launch System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 BAE Systems News

11.3 Elbit Systems

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Space Launch System Product Offered

11.3.3 Elbit Systems Space Launch System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Elbit Systems News

11.4 Inmarsat

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Space Launch System Product Offered

11.4.3 Inmarsat Space Launch System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Inmarsat News

11.5 Boeing Co.

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Space Launch System Product Offered

11.5.3 Boeing Co. Space Launch System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Boeing Co. News

11.6 Lockheed Martin

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Space Launch System Product Offered

11.6.3 Lockheed Martin Space Launch System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Lockheed Martin News

11.7 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Space Launch System Product Offered

11.7.3 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Space Launch System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) News

11.8 Leonardo

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Space Launch System Product Offered

11.8.3 Leonardo Space Launch System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Leonardo News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

