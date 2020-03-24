Global Service Desk Solutions Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2025
In 2017, the global Service Desk Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Service Desk Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Service Desk Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Samanage
Freshservice
ManageEngine ServiceDesk
JIRA Service Desk
Zendesk
Track-It!
BMC Remedy 9
Cherwell IT Service Management
Agiloft
Re:Desk
ServiceNow
GoToAssist
Spiceworks
EasyVista
Wolken
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud based
On Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare
IT support
Education
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Service Desk Solutions are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Service Desk Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud based
1.4.3 On Premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Service Desk Solutions Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Healthcare
1.5.3 IT support
1.5.4 Education
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Service Desk Solutions Market Size
2.2 Service Desk Solutions Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Service Desk Solutions Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Service Desk Solutions Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Service Desk Solutions Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Service Desk Solutions Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Service Desk Solutions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Service Desk Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Service Desk Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Service Desk Solutions Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Service Desk Solutions Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Service Desk Solutions Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Service Desk Solutions Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Service Desk Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Service Desk Solutions Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Service Desk Solutions Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Service Desk Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Service Desk Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Service Desk Solutions Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Service Desk Solutions Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Service Desk Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Service Desk Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Service Desk Solutions Key Players in China
7.3 China Service Desk Solutions Market Size by Type
7.4 China Service Desk Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Service Desk Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Service Desk Solutions Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Service Desk Solutions Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Service Desk Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Service Desk Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Service Desk Solutions Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Service Desk Solutions Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Service Desk Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Service Desk Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Service Desk Solutions Key Players in India
10.3 India Service Desk Solutions Market Size by Type
10.4 India Service Desk Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Service Desk Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Service Desk Solutions Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Service Desk Solutions Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Service Desk Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Samanage
12.1.1 Samanage Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Service Desk Solutions Introduction
12.1.4 Samanage Revenue in Service Desk Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Samanage Recent Development
12.2 Freshservice
12.2.1 Freshservice Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Service Desk Solutions Introduction
12.2.4 Freshservice Revenue in Service Desk Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Freshservice Recent Development
12.3 ManageEngine ServiceDesk
12.3.1 ManageEngine ServiceDesk Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Service Desk Solutions Introduction
12.3.4 ManageEngine ServiceDesk Revenue in Service Desk Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 ManageEngine ServiceDesk Recent Development
12.4 JIRA Service Desk
12.4.1 JIRA Service Desk Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Service Desk Solutions Introduction
12.4.4 JIRA Service Desk Revenue in Service Desk Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 JIRA Service Desk Recent Development
12.5 Zendesk
12.5.1 Zendesk Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Service Desk Solutions Introduction
12.5.4 Zendesk Revenue in Service Desk Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Zendesk Recent Development
12.6 Track-It!
12.6.1 Track-It! Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Service Desk Solutions Introduction
12.6.4 Track-It! Revenue in Service Desk Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Track-It! Recent Development
12.7 BMC Remedy 9
12.7.1 BMC Remedy Chapter Nine: Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Service Desk Solutions Introduction
12.7.4 BMC Remedy Chapter Nine: Revenue in Service Desk Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 BMC Remedy Chapter Nine: Recent Development
12.8 Cherwell IT Service Management
12.8.1 Cherwell IT Service Management Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Service Desk Solutions Introduction
12.8.4 Cherwell IT Service Management Revenue in Service Desk Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Cherwell IT Service Management Recent Development
12.9 Agiloft
12.9.1 Agiloft Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Service Desk Solutions Introduction
12.9.4 Agiloft Revenue in Service Desk Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Agiloft Recent Development
12.10 Re:Desk
12.10.1 Re:Desk Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Service Desk Solutions Introduction
12.10.4 Re:Desk Revenue in Service Desk Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Re:Desk Recent Development
12.11 ServiceNow
12.12 GoToAssist
12.13 Spiceworks
12.14 EasyVista
12.15 Wolken
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
