Global Quality Assurance Service Market 2020-2025:Present Scenario, User Demand, Growth Analysis, Benefits and Regional Overview
Description
According to this study, over the next five years the Quality Assurance Service market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Quality Assurance Service business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Quality Assurance Service market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Quality Assurance Service value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Assurance
Testing
Inspection
Certification
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Food Industry
Clothing Industry
Chemical Industry
Construction Industry
Transportation
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Intertek
Eurofins
HQTS
Applus+
TÜV SÜD
SGS
BSI Group
DNV GL
UL
Bureau Veritas
Spanish Association for Standardization
DEKRA
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Quality Assurance Service market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Quality Assurance Service market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Quality Assurance Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Quality Assurance Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Quality Assurance Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Quality Assurance Service Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Quality Assurance Service Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Quality Assurance Service Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Quality Assurance Service Segment by Type
2.2.1 Assurance
2.2.2 Assurance
2.2.3 Inspection
2.2.4 Certification
2.3 Quality Assurance Service Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Quality Assurance Service Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Quality Assurance Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Quality Assurance Service Segment by Application
2.4.1 Food Industry
2.4.2 Clothing Industry
2.4.3 Chemical Industry
2.4.4 Construction Industry
2.4.5 Transportation
2.4.6 Others
2.5 Quality Assurance Service Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Quality Assurance Service Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Quality Assurance Service Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Quality Assurance Service by Players
3.1 Global Quality Assurance Service Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Quality Assurance Service Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Quality Assurance Service Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Quality Assurance Service Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Quality Assurance Service by Regions
4.1 Quality Assurance Service Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Quality Assurance Service Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Quality Assurance Service Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Quality Assurance Service Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Quality Assurance Service Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Quality Assurance Service Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Quality Assurance Service Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Quality Assurance Service Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Quality Assurance Service Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Quality Assurance Service Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Quality Assurance Service Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Quality Assurance Service by Countries
7.2 Europe Quality Assurance Service Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Quality Assurance Service Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Quality Assurance Service by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Quality Assurance Service Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Quality Assurance Service Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Quality Assurance Service Market Forecast
10.1 Global Quality Assurance Service Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Quality Assurance Service Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Quality Assurance Service Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Quality Assurance Service Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Quality Assurance Service Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Intertek
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Quality Assurance Service Product Offered
11.1.3 Intertek Quality Assurance Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Intertek News
11.2 Eurofins
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Quality Assurance Service Product Offered
11.2.3 Eurofins Quality Assurance Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Eurofins News
11.3 HQTS
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Quality Assurance Service Product Offered
11.3.3 HQTS Quality Assurance Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 HQTS News
11.4 Applus+
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Quality Assurance Service Product Offered
11.4.3 Applus+ Quality Assurance Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Applus+ News
11.5 TÜV SÜD
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Quality Assurance Service Product Offered
11.5.3 TÜV SÜD Quality Assurance Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 TÜV SÜD News
11.6 SGS
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Quality Assurance Service Product Offered
11.6.3 SGS Quality Assurance Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 SGS News
11.7 BSI Group
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Quality Assurance Service Product Offered
11.7.3 BSI Group Quality Assurance Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 BSI Group News
11.8 DNV GL
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Quality Assurance Service Product Offered
11.8.3 DNV GL Quality Assurance Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 DNV GL News
11.9 UL
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Quality Assurance Service Product Offered
11.9.3 UL Quality Assurance Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 UL News
11.10 Bureau Veritas
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Quality Assurance Service Product Offered
11.10.3 Bureau Veritas Quality Assurance Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Bureau Veritas News
11.11 Spanish Association for Standardization
11.12 DEKRA
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
Links:
