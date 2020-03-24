Description

According to this study, over the next five years the Quality Assurance Service market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Quality Assurance Service business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Quality Assurance Service market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Quality Assurance Service value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Assurance

Testing

Inspection

Certification

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Food Industry

Clothing Industry

Chemical Industry

Construction Industry

Transportation

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Intertek

Eurofins

HQTS

Applus+

TÜV SÜD

SGS

BSI Group

DNV GL

UL

Bureau Veritas

Spanish Association for Standardization

DEKRA

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Quality Assurance Service market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Quality Assurance Service market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Quality Assurance Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Quality Assurance Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Quality Assurance Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Quality Assurance Service Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Quality Assurance Service Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Quality Assurance Service Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Quality Assurance Service Segment by Type

2.2.1 Assurance

2.2.2 Assurance

2.2.3 Inspection

2.2.4 Certification

2.3 Quality Assurance Service Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Quality Assurance Service Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Quality Assurance Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Quality Assurance Service Segment by Application

2.4.1 Food Industry

2.4.2 Clothing Industry

2.4.3 Chemical Industry

2.4.4 Construction Industry

2.4.5 Transportation

2.4.6 Others

2.5 Quality Assurance Service Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Quality Assurance Service Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Quality Assurance Service Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Quality Assurance Service by Players

3.1 Global Quality Assurance Service Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Quality Assurance Service Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Quality Assurance Service Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Quality Assurance Service Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Quality Assurance Service by Regions

4.1 Quality Assurance Service Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Quality Assurance Service Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Quality Assurance Service Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Quality Assurance Service Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Quality Assurance Service Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Quality Assurance Service Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Quality Assurance Service Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Quality Assurance Service Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Quality Assurance Service Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Quality Assurance Service Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Quality Assurance Service Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Quality Assurance Service by Countries

7.2 Europe Quality Assurance Service Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Quality Assurance Service Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Quality Assurance Service by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Quality Assurance Service Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Quality Assurance Service Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Quality Assurance Service Market Forecast

10.1 Global Quality Assurance Service Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Quality Assurance Service Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Quality Assurance Service Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Quality Assurance Service Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Quality Assurance Service Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Intertek

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Quality Assurance Service Product Offered

11.1.3 Intertek Quality Assurance Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Intertek News

11.2 Eurofins

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Quality Assurance Service Product Offered

11.2.3 Eurofins Quality Assurance Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Eurofins News

11.3 HQTS

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Quality Assurance Service Product Offered

11.3.3 HQTS Quality Assurance Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 HQTS News

11.4 Applus+

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Quality Assurance Service Product Offered

11.4.3 Applus+ Quality Assurance Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Applus+ News

11.5 TÜV SÜD

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Quality Assurance Service Product Offered

11.5.3 TÜV SÜD Quality Assurance Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 TÜV SÜD News

11.6 SGS

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Quality Assurance Service Product Offered

11.6.3 SGS Quality Assurance Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 SGS News

11.7 BSI Group

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Quality Assurance Service Product Offered

11.7.3 BSI Group Quality Assurance Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 BSI Group News

11.8 DNV GL

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Quality Assurance Service Product Offered

11.8.3 DNV GL Quality Assurance Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 DNV GL News

11.9 UL

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Quality Assurance Service Product Offered

11.9.3 UL Quality Assurance Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 UL News

11.10 Bureau Veritas

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Quality Assurance Service Product Offered

11.10.3 Bureau Veritas Quality Assurance Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Bureau Veritas News

11.11 Spanish Association for Standardization

11.12 DEKRA

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

