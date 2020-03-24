Global Online Display Advertising Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2025
Display advertising (banner advertising) is a form of advertising that conveys a commercial message visually using text, logos, animations, videos, photographs, or other graphics. Display advertisers frequently target users with particular traits to increase the ads’ effect.
In 2017, the global Online Display Advertising market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Online Display Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Display Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Criteo Dynamic Retargeting
DoubleClick Digital Marketing
AdRoll
Sizmek
Celtra
Marin Software
Yahoo Gemini
MediaMath
Adobe Media Optimizer
Quantcast Advertise
Choozle
Acquisio
The Trade Desk
Flashtalking
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud based
On Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Marketing and Advertising
Health, Wellness and Fitness
Construction
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Online Display Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Online Display Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Display Advertising are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Online Display Advertising Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud based
1.4.3 On Premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Online Display Advertising Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Marketing and Advertising
1.5.3 Health, Wellness and Fitness
1.5.4 Construction
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Online Display Advertising Market Size
2.2 Online Display Advertising Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Online Display Advertising Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Online Display Advertising Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Online Display Advertising Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Online Display Advertising Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Online Display Advertising Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Online Display Advertising Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Online Display Advertising Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Online Display Advertising Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Online Display Advertising Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Online Display Advertising Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Online Display Advertising Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Online Display Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Online Display Advertising Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Online Display Advertising Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Online Display Advertising Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Online Display Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Online Display Advertising Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Online Display Advertising Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Online Display Advertising Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Online Display Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Online Display Advertising Key Players in China
7.3 China Online Display Advertising Market Size by Type
7.4 China Online Display Advertising Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Online Display Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Online Display Advertising Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Online Display Advertising Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Online Display Advertising Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Online Display Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Online Display Advertising Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Online Display Advertising Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Online Display Advertising Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Online Display Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Online Display Advertising Key Players in India
10.3 India Online Display Advertising Market Size by Type
10.4 India Online Display Advertising Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Online Display Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Online Display Advertising Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Online Display Advertising Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Online Display Advertising Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Criteo Dynamic Retargeting
12.1.1 Criteo Dynamic Retargeting Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Online Display Advertising Introduction
12.1.4 Criteo Dynamic Retargeting Revenue in Online Display Advertising Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Criteo Dynamic Retargeting Recent Development
12.2 DoubleClick Digital Marketing
12.2.1 DoubleClick Digital Marketing Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Online Display Advertising Introduction
12.2.4 DoubleClick Digital Marketing Revenue in Online Display Advertising Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 DoubleClick Digital Marketing Recent Development
12.3 AdRoll
12.3.1 AdRoll Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Online Display Advertising Introduction
12.3.4 AdRoll Revenue in Online Display Advertising Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 AdRoll Recent Development
12.4 Sizmek
12.4.1 Sizmek Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Online Display Advertising Introduction
12.4.4 Sizmek Revenue in Online Display Advertising Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Sizmek Recent Development
12.5 Celtra
12.5.1 Celtra Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Online Display Advertising Introduction
12.5.4 Celtra Revenue in Online Display Advertising Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Celtra Recent Development
12.6 Marin Software
12.6.1 Marin Software Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Online Display Advertising Introduction
12.6.4 Marin Software Revenue in Online Display Advertising Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Marin Software Recent Development
12.7 Yahoo Gemini
12.7.1 Yahoo Gemini Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Online Display Advertising Introduction
12.7.4 Yahoo Gemini Revenue in Online Display Advertising Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Yahoo Gemini Recent Development
12.8 MediaMath
12.8.1 MediaMath Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Online Display Advertising Introduction
12.8.4 MediaMath Revenue in Online Display Advertising Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 MediaMath Recent Development
12.9 Adobe Media Optimizer
12.9.1 Adobe Media Optimizer Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Online Display Advertising Introduction
12.9.4 Adobe Media Optimizer Revenue in Online Display Advertising Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Adobe Media Optimizer Recent Development
12.10 Quantcast Advertise
12.10.1 Quantcast Advertise Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Online Display Advertising Introduction
12.10.4 Quantcast Advertise Revenue in Online Display Advertising Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Quantcast Advertise Recent Development
12.11 Choozle
12.12 Acquisio
12.13 The Trade Desk
12.14 Flashtalking
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
