Display advertising (banner advertising) is a form of advertising that conveys a commercial message visually using text, logos, animations, videos, photographs, or other graphics. Display advertisers frequently target users with particular traits to increase the ads’ effect.

In 2017, the global Online Display Advertising market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Online Display Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Display Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Criteo Dynamic Retargeting

DoubleClick Digital Marketing

AdRoll

Sizmek

Celtra

Marin Software

Yahoo Gemini

MediaMath

Adobe Media Optimizer

Quantcast Advertise

Choozle

Acquisio

The Trade Desk

Flashtalking

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud based

On Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Marketing and Advertising

Health, Wellness and Fitness

Construction

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Online Display Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Online Display Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Display Advertising are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Online Display Advertising Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud based

1.4.3 On Premise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Online Display Advertising Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Marketing and Advertising

1.5.3 Health, Wellness and Fitness

1.5.4 Construction

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Online Display Advertising Market Size

2.2 Online Display Advertising Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Online Display Advertising Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Online Display Advertising Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Online Display Advertising Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Online Display Advertising Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Online Display Advertising Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Online Display Advertising Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Online Display Advertising Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Online Display Advertising Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Online Display Advertising Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Online Display Advertising Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Online Display Advertising Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Online Display Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Online Display Advertising Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Online Display Advertising Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Online Display Advertising Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Online Display Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Online Display Advertising Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Online Display Advertising Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Online Display Advertising Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Online Display Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Online Display Advertising Key Players in China

7.3 China Online Display Advertising Market Size by Type

7.4 China Online Display Advertising Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Online Display Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Online Display Advertising Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Online Display Advertising Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Online Display Advertising Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Online Display Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Online Display Advertising Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Online Display Advertising Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Online Display Advertising Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Online Display Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Online Display Advertising Key Players in India

10.3 India Online Display Advertising Market Size by Type

10.4 India Online Display Advertising Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Online Display Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Online Display Advertising Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Online Display Advertising Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Online Display Advertising Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Criteo Dynamic Retargeting

12.1.1 Criteo Dynamic Retargeting Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Online Display Advertising Introduction

12.1.4 Criteo Dynamic Retargeting Revenue in Online Display Advertising Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Criteo Dynamic Retargeting Recent Development

12.2 DoubleClick Digital Marketing

12.2.1 DoubleClick Digital Marketing Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Online Display Advertising Introduction

12.2.4 DoubleClick Digital Marketing Revenue in Online Display Advertising Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 DoubleClick Digital Marketing Recent Development

12.3 AdRoll

12.3.1 AdRoll Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Online Display Advertising Introduction

12.3.4 AdRoll Revenue in Online Display Advertising Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 AdRoll Recent Development

12.4 Sizmek

12.4.1 Sizmek Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Online Display Advertising Introduction

12.4.4 Sizmek Revenue in Online Display Advertising Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Sizmek Recent Development

12.5 Celtra

12.5.1 Celtra Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Online Display Advertising Introduction

12.5.4 Celtra Revenue in Online Display Advertising Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Celtra Recent Development

12.6 Marin Software

12.6.1 Marin Software Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Online Display Advertising Introduction

12.6.4 Marin Software Revenue in Online Display Advertising Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Marin Software Recent Development

12.7 Yahoo Gemini

12.7.1 Yahoo Gemini Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Online Display Advertising Introduction

12.7.4 Yahoo Gemini Revenue in Online Display Advertising Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Yahoo Gemini Recent Development

12.8 MediaMath

12.8.1 MediaMath Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Online Display Advertising Introduction

12.8.4 MediaMath Revenue in Online Display Advertising Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 MediaMath Recent Development

12.9 Adobe Media Optimizer

12.9.1 Adobe Media Optimizer Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Online Display Advertising Introduction

12.9.4 Adobe Media Optimizer Revenue in Online Display Advertising Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Adobe Media Optimizer Recent Development

12.10 Quantcast Advertise

12.10.1 Quantcast Advertise Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Online Display Advertising Introduction

12.10.4 Quantcast Advertise Revenue in Online Display Advertising Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Quantcast Advertise Recent Development

12.11 Choozle

12.12 Acquisio

12.13 The Trade Desk

12.14 Flashtalking

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

