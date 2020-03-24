Magnetic resonance imaging is an imaging technique used in medical radiology to form pictures of the structure and the physiological procedures of the body. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases globally is one of the major factors supplementing the market growth. Conversely, the availability of various substitutes might restrict the growth of the market.

The global MRI market is segmented on the basis of architecture, field strength, application and region. Based on architecture the market is segmented into closed system and open system.

The key players profiled in the market include:

• Boston Scientific, Shimadzu Corp., Varex Medical Systems, Carestream Health, Esaote Spa, Analogic Corp., Abirex Inc., Mindray Medical International, Samsung Healthcare and Konica Minolta

On the basis of types, the market is split into:

• Closed System

• Open System

On the basis of applications, the market is split into:

• Brain and Neurological

• Spine and Musculoskeletal

• Vascular

• Abdomen

• Cardiac

• Breast

• Other

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Table Of Content:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Global MRI Market Overview

5. Global MRI Market, by Architecture

6. Global MRI Market, by Field Strength

7. Global MRI Market, by Application

8. Global MRI Market, by Region

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Company Profiles

11. Key Insights

