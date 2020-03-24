Global Legal Services Market 2020-2025:Segmentation, Application, Types, Services, Industry Size, Top Companies and Growth Analysis
According to this study, over the next five years the Legal Services market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Legal Services business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Legal Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Legal Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Online Service
Offline Service
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Government
Commercial Use
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
King & Spalding
Hogan Lovells International
Morgan, Lewis & Bockius
Cooley
Covington & Burling
Blake, Cassels & Graydon
Greenberg Traurig
Faegre Baker Daniels
Hahn Loeser & Parks
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner
ONC Lawyers
Holland & Knight
Kirkland & Ellis
Jones Day
K&L Gates
Intapp
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Legal Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Legal Services market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Legal Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Legal Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Legal Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Legal Services Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Legal Services Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Legal Services Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Legal Services Segment by Type
2.2.1 Online Service
2.2.2 Online Service
2.3 Legal Services Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Legal Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Legal Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Legal Services Segment by Application
2.4.1 Government
2.4.2 Commercial Use
2.4.3 Other
2.5 Legal Services Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Legal Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Legal Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Legal Services by Players
3.1 Global Legal Services Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Legal Services Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Legal Services Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Legal Services Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Legal Services by Regions
4.1 Legal Services Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Legal Services Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Legal Services Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Legal Services Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Legal Services Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Legal Services Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Legal Services Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Legal Services Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Legal Services Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Legal Services Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Legal Services Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Legal Services by Countries
7.2 Europe Legal Services Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Legal Services Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Legal Services by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Legal Services Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Legal Services Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Legal Services Market Forecast
10.1 Global Legal Services Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Legal Services Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Legal Services Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Legal Services Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Legal Services Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 King & Spalding
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Legal Services Product Offered
11.1.3 King & Spalding Legal Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 King & Spalding News
11.2 Hogan Lovells International
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Legal Services Product Offered
11.2.3 Hogan Lovells International Legal Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Hogan Lovells International News
11.3 Morgan, Lewis & Bockius
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Legal Services Product Offered
11.3.3 Morgan, Lewis & Bockius Legal Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Morgan, Lewis & Bockius News
11.4 Cooley
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Legal Services Product Offered
11.4.3 Cooley Legal Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Cooley News
11.5 Covington & Burling
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Legal Services Product Offered
11.5.3 Covington & Burling Legal Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Covington & Burling News
11.6 Blake, Cassels & Graydon
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Legal Services Product Offered
11.6.3 Blake, Cassels & Graydon Legal Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Blake, Cassels & Graydon News
11.7 Greenberg Traurig
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Legal Services Product Offered
11.7.3 Greenberg Traurig Legal Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Greenberg Traurig News
11.8 Faegre Baker Daniels
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Legal Services Product Offered
11.8.3 Faegre Baker Daniels Legal Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Faegre Baker Daniels News
11.9 Hahn Loeser & Parks
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Legal Services Product Offered
11.9.3 Hahn Loeser & Parks Legal Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Hahn Loeser & Parks News
11.10 Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Legal Services Product Offered
11.10.3 Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner Legal Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner News
11.11 ONC Lawyers
11.12 Holland & Knight
11.13 Kirkland & Ellis
11.14 Jones Day
11.15 K&L Gates
11.16 Intapp
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
