According to this study, over the next five years the Legal Services market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Legal Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Legal Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Legal Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Online Service

Offline Service

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Government

Commercial Use

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

King & Spalding

Hogan Lovells International

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

Cooley

Covington & Burling

Blake, Cassels & Graydon

Greenberg Traurig

Faegre Baker Daniels

Hahn Loeser & Parks

Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner

ONC Lawyers

Holland & Knight

Kirkland & Ellis

Jones Day

K&L Gates

Intapp

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Legal Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Legal Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Legal Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Legal Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Legal Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Legal Services Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Legal Services Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Legal Services Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Legal Services Segment by Type

2.2.1 Online Service

2.2.2 Online Service

2.3 Legal Services Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Legal Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Legal Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Legal Services Segment by Application

2.4.1 Government

2.4.2 Commercial Use

2.4.3 Other

2.5 Legal Services Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Legal Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Legal Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Legal Services by Players

3.1 Global Legal Services Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Legal Services Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Legal Services Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Legal Services Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Legal Services by Regions

4.1 Legal Services Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Legal Services Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Legal Services Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Legal Services Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Legal Services Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Legal Services Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Legal Services Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Legal Services Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Legal Services Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Legal Services Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Legal Services Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Legal Services by Countries

7.2 Europe Legal Services Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Legal Services Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Legal Services by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Legal Services Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Legal Services Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Legal Services Market Forecast

10.1 Global Legal Services Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Legal Services Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Legal Services Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Legal Services Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Legal Services Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 King & Spalding

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Legal Services Product Offered

11.1.3 King & Spalding Legal Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 King & Spalding News

11.2 Hogan Lovells International

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Legal Services Product Offered

11.2.3 Hogan Lovells International Legal Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Hogan Lovells International News

11.3 Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Legal Services Product Offered

11.3.3 Morgan, Lewis & Bockius Legal Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Morgan, Lewis & Bockius News

11.4 Cooley

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Legal Services Product Offered

11.4.3 Cooley Legal Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Cooley News

11.5 Covington & Burling

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Legal Services Product Offered

11.5.3 Covington & Burling Legal Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Covington & Burling News

11.6 Blake, Cassels & Graydon

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Legal Services Product Offered

11.6.3 Blake, Cassels & Graydon Legal Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Blake, Cassels & Graydon News

11.7 Greenberg Traurig

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Legal Services Product Offered

11.7.3 Greenberg Traurig Legal Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Greenberg Traurig News

11.8 Faegre Baker Daniels

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Legal Services Product Offered

11.8.3 Faegre Baker Daniels Legal Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Faegre Baker Daniels News

11.9 Hahn Loeser & Parks

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Legal Services Product Offered

11.9.3 Hahn Loeser & Parks Legal Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Hahn Loeser & Parks News

11.10 Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Legal Services Product Offered

11.10.3 Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner Legal Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner News

11.11 ONC Lawyers

11.12 Holland & Knight

11.13 Kirkland & Ellis

11.14 Jones Day

11.15 K&L Gates

11.16 Intapp

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

