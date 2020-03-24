Global Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market 2020-2025:Size Estimation, Supply and Demand Analysis, Key Companies Profile, Verticals and Opportunities
Description
According to this study, over the next five years the Intramuscular Drug Delivery market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Intramuscular Drug Delivery business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Intramuscular Drug Delivery market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Intramuscular Drug Delivery value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Drug Molecule
Delivery Devices
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Infectious Disease
Oncology
Autoimmune Diseases
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Antares Pharma
Pharmajet
Eli Lily
HMD pharmaceuticals
Inovio Pharmaceuticals
Galaxo
Pacira Pharmaceuticals
Merck
Pfizer
Novartis
Teva Pharmaceutical
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Intramuscular Drug Delivery market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Intramuscular Drug Delivery market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Intramuscular Drug Delivery players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Intramuscular Drug Delivery with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Intramuscular Drug Delivery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Intramuscular Drug Delivery Segment by Type
2.2.1 Drug Molecule
2.2.2 Drug Molecule
2.3 Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Intramuscular Drug Delivery Segment by Application
2.4.1 Infectious Disease
2.4.2 Oncology
2.4.3 Autoimmune Diseases
2.5 Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Intramuscular Drug Delivery by Players
3.1 Global Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Intramuscular Drug Delivery Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Intramuscular Drug Delivery by Regions
4.1 Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Intramuscular Drug Delivery by Countries
7.2 Europe Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Intramuscular Drug Delivery by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Forecast
10.1 Global Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Intramuscular Drug Delivery Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Intramuscular Drug Delivery Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Intramuscular Drug Delivery Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Intramuscular Drug Delivery Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Antares Pharma
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Intramuscular Drug Delivery Product Offered
11.1.3 Antares Pharma Intramuscular Drug Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Antares Pharma News
11.2 Pharmajet
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Intramuscular Drug Delivery Product Offered
11.2.3 Pharmajet Intramuscular Drug Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Pharmajet News
11.3 Eli Lily
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Intramuscular Drug Delivery Product Offered
11.3.3 Eli Lily Intramuscular Drug Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Eli Lily News
11.4 HMD pharmaceuticals
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Intramuscular Drug Delivery Product Offered
11.4.3 HMD pharmaceuticals Intramuscular Drug Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 HMD pharmaceuticals News
11.5 Inovio Pharmaceuticals
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Intramuscular Drug Delivery Product Offered
11.5.3 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Intramuscular Drug Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Inovio Pharmaceuticals News
11.6 Galaxo
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Intramuscular Drug Delivery Product Offered
11.6.3 Galaxo Intramuscular Drug Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Galaxo News
11.7 Pacira Pharmaceuticals
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Intramuscular Drug Delivery Product Offered
11.7.3 Pacira Pharmaceuticals Intramuscular Drug Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Pacira Pharmaceuticals News
11.8 Merck
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Intramuscular Drug Delivery Product Offered
11.8.3 Merck Intramuscular Drug Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Merck News
11.9 Pfizer
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Intramuscular Drug Delivery Product Offered
11.9.3 Pfizer Intramuscular Drug Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Pfizer News
11.10 Novartis
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Intramuscular Drug Delivery Product Offered
11.10.3 Novartis Intramuscular Drug Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Novartis News
11.11 Teva Pharmaceutical
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
