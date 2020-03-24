Description

According to this study, over the next five years the Intramuscular Drug Delivery market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Intramuscular Drug Delivery business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Intramuscular Drug Delivery market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Intramuscular Drug Delivery value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Drug Molecule

Delivery Devices

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Infectious Disease

Oncology

Autoimmune Diseases

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Antares Pharma

Pharmajet

Eli Lily

HMD pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Galaxo

Pacira Pharmaceuticals

Merck

Pfizer

Novartis

Teva Pharmaceutical

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Intramuscular Drug Delivery market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Intramuscular Drug Delivery market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Intramuscular Drug Delivery players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Intramuscular Drug Delivery with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Intramuscular Drug Delivery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Intramuscular Drug Delivery Segment by Type

2.2.1 Drug Molecule

2.3 Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Intramuscular Drug Delivery Segment by Application

2.4.1 Infectious Disease

2.4.2 Oncology

2.4.3 Autoimmune Diseases

2.5 Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Intramuscular Drug Delivery by Players

3.1 Global Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Intramuscular Drug Delivery Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Intramuscular Drug Delivery by Regions

4.1 Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Intramuscular Drug Delivery by Countries

7.2 Europe Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Intramuscular Drug Delivery by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Forecast

10.1 Global Intramuscular Drug Delivery Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Intramuscular Drug Delivery Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Intramuscular Drug Delivery Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Intramuscular Drug Delivery Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Intramuscular Drug Delivery Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Antares Pharma

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Intramuscular Drug Delivery Product Offered

11.1.3 Antares Pharma Intramuscular Drug Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Antares Pharma News

11.2 Pharmajet

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Intramuscular Drug Delivery Product Offered

11.2.3 Pharmajet Intramuscular Drug Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Pharmajet News

11.3 Eli Lily

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Intramuscular Drug Delivery Product Offered

11.3.3 Eli Lily Intramuscular Drug Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Eli Lily News

11.4 HMD pharmaceuticals

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Intramuscular Drug Delivery Product Offered

11.4.3 HMD pharmaceuticals Intramuscular Drug Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 HMD pharmaceuticals News

11.5 Inovio Pharmaceuticals

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Intramuscular Drug Delivery Product Offered

11.5.3 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Intramuscular Drug Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Inovio Pharmaceuticals News

11.6 Galaxo

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Intramuscular Drug Delivery Product Offered

11.6.3 Galaxo Intramuscular Drug Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Galaxo News

11.7 Pacira Pharmaceuticals

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Intramuscular Drug Delivery Product Offered

11.7.3 Pacira Pharmaceuticals Intramuscular Drug Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Pacira Pharmaceuticals News

11.8 Merck

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Intramuscular Drug Delivery Product Offered

11.8.3 Merck Intramuscular Drug Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Merck News

11.9 Pfizer

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Intramuscular Drug Delivery Product Offered

11.9.3 Pfizer Intramuscular Drug Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Pfizer News

11.10 Novartis

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Intramuscular Drug Delivery Product Offered

11.10.3 Novartis Intramuscular Drug Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Novartis News

11.11 Teva Pharmaceutical

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

