Global Express and Parcels Transport Market 2020-2025:Various Applications, Types, End User, Demand, Growth Consumption and Key Manufacturers
Description
According to this study, over the next five years the Express and Parcels Transport market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Express and Parcels Transport business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Express and Parcels Transport market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Express and Parcels Transport value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Domestic
International
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
E-Commerce
Retailers
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Alibaba
DHL Supply Chain
Amazon
Deutsche Post DHL
United Parcel Service
JD
XPO Logistics
FedEx
UPS Supply Chain Solutions
TNT Express
NFI
C.H. Robinson Worldwide
Ryder Supply Chain Solutions
J.B. Hunt Transport Services
Americold Logistics
Expeditors International of Washington
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Express and Parcels Transport market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Express and Parcels Transport market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Express and Parcels Transport players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Express and Parcels Transport with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Express and Parcels Transport submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Express and Parcels Transport Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Express and Parcels Transport Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Express and Parcels Transport Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Express and Parcels Transport Segment by Type
2.2.1 Domestic
2.3 Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Express and Parcels Transport Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Express and Parcels Transport Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Express and Parcels Transport Segment by Application
2.4.1 E-Commerce
2.4.2 Retailers
2.4.3 Others
2.5 Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Express and Parcels Transport Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Express and Parcels Transport Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Express and Parcels Transport by Players
3.1 Global Express and Parcels Transport Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Express and Parcels Transport Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Express and Parcels Transport Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Express and Parcels Transport by Regions
4.1 Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Express and Parcels Transport Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Express and Parcels Transport Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Express and Parcels Transport Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Express and Parcels Transport Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Express and Parcels Transport by Countries
7.2 Europe Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Express and Parcels Transport by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Express and Parcels Transport Market Forecast
10.1 Global Express and Parcels Transport Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Express and Parcels Transport Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Express and Parcels Transport Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Express and Parcels Transport Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Express and Parcels Transport Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Alibaba
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Express and Parcels Transport Product Offered
11.1.3 Alibaba Express and Parcels Transport Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Alibaba News
11.2 DHL Supply Chain
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Express and Parcels Transport Product Offered
11.2.3 DHL Supply Chain Express and Parcels Transport Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 DHL Supply Chain News
11.3 Amazon
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Express and Parcels Transport Product Offered
11.3.3 Amazon Express and Parcels Transport Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Amazon News
11.4 Deutsche Post DHL
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Express and Parcels Transport Product Offered
11.4.3 Deutsche Post DHL Express and Parcels Transport Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Deutsche Post DHL News
11.5 United Parcel Service
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Express and Parcels Transport Product Offered
11.5.3 United Parcel Service Express and Parcels Transport Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 United Parcel Service News
11.6 JD
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Express and Parcels Transport Product Offered
11.6.3 JD Express and Parcels Transport Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 JD News
11.7 XPO Logistics
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Express and Parcels Transport Product Offered
11.7.3 XPO Logistics Express and Parcels Transport Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 XPO Logistics News
11.8 FedEx
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Express and Parcels Transport Product Offered
11.8.3 FedEx Express and Parcels Transport Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 FedEx News
11.9 UPS Supply Chain Solutions
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Express and Parcels Transport Product Offered
11.9.3 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Express and Parcels Transport Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 UPS Supply Chain Solutions News
11.10 TNT Express
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Express and Parcels Transport Product Offered
11.10.3 TNT Express Express and Parcels Transport Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 TNT Express News
11.11 NFI
11.12 C.H. Robinson Worldwide
11.13 Ryder Supply Chain Solutions
11.14 J.B. Hunt Transport Services
11.15 Americold Logistics
11.16 Expeditors International of Washington
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
