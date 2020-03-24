Digital Twin is a near-real-time digital image about the historical and current behavior of a physical object or process that helps optimize business performance. Digital twins exist at the nexus of physical engineering, data science, and machine learning, and their value translates directly to measurable business outcomes—reduced asset downtime and maintenance costs, improved plant and factory efficiency, reduced cycle times, and increased market agility.

This report focuses on the Digital Twin in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

China, Japan, India and S. Korea, etc. are now the key developing market of Digital Twin in the future while they are all just at the beginning of digital twin technology. There are few vendors to have digital twin technology, and the Chinese market is still much smaller than the USA. Chinese AVIC have signed an agreement with French Dassault Systèmes to develop the digital twin in Jun. 2017.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• General Electric

• PTC

• Siemens

• Dassault Systèmes

• IBM Corporation

• ANSYS

• Microsoft Corporation

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Parts Twin

• Product Twin

• Process Twin

• System Twin

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Aerospace & Defense

• Automotive & Transportation

• Machine Manufacturing

• Energy & Utilities

• Others

