Global Cloud Consulting Services Market 2020-2025:Demand, Competitive Landscape, Key Companies, Major Geographies and End Users Industry
Description
According to this study, over the next five years the Cloud Consulting Services market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cloud Consulting Services business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud Consulting Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Cloud Consulting Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Online Service
Offline Service
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Large Enterprises
SMEs
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Coastal Cloud
Astadia
CLD Partners
OneNeck IT Solutions
Armanino
Algoworks Technologies
Advanced Technology Group
NewPath Consulting
Wipro
TkXel
Code Zero Consulting
Salesforce
Telstra
Introv
DynaSys Solutions
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Cloud Consulting Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Cloud Consulting Services market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Cloud Consulting Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Cloud Consulting Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Cloud Consulting Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Cloud Consulting Services Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Cloud Consulting Services Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Cloud Consulting Services Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Cloud Consulting Services Segment by Type
2.2.1 Online Service
2.3 Cloud Consulting Services Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Cloud Consulting Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Cloud Consulting Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Cloud Consulting Services Segment by Application
2.4.1 Large Enterprises
2.4.2 SMEs
2.5 Cloud Consulting Services Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Cloud Consulting Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Cloud Consulting Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Cloud Consulting Services by Players
3.1 Global Cloud Consulting Services Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Cloud Consulting Services Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Cloud Consulting Services Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Cloud Consulting Services Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Cloud Consulting Services by Regions
4.1 Cloud Consulting Services Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Cloud Consulting Services Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Cloud Consulting Services Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Cloud Consulting Services Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Cloud Consulting Services Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Cloud Consulting Services Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Cloud Consulting Services Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Cloud Consulting Services Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Cloud Consulting Services Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Cloud Consulting Services Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Cloud Consulting Services Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Cloud Consulting Services by Countries
7.2 Europe Cloud Consulting Services Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Cloud Consulting Services Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Cloud Consulting Services by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Cloud Consulting Services Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Cloud Consulting Services Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Cloud Consulting Services Market Forecast
10.1 Global Cloud Consulting Services Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Cloud Consulting Services Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Cloud Consulting Services Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Cloud Consulting Services Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Cloud Consulting Services Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Coastal Cloud
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Cloud Consulting Services Product Offered
11.1.3 Coastal Cloud Cloud Consulting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Coastal Cloud News
11.2 Astadia
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Cloud Consulting Services Product Offered
11.2.3 Astadia Cloud Consulting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Astadia News
11.3 CLD Partners
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Cloud Consulting Services Product Offered
11.3.3 CLD Partners Cloud Consulting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 CLD Partners News
11.4 OneNeck IT Solutions
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Cloud Consulting Services Product Offered
11.4.3 OneNeck IT Solutions Cloud Consulting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 OneNeck IT Solutions News
11.5 Armanino
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Cloud Consulting Services Product Offered
11.5.3 Armanino Cloud Consulting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Armanino News
11.6 Algoworks Technologies
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Cloud Consulting Services Product Offered
11.6.3 Algoworks Technologies Cloud Consulting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Algoworks Technologies News
11.7 Advanced Technology Group
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Cloud Consulting Services Product Offered
11.7.3 Advanced Technology Group Cloud Consulting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Advanced Technology Group News
11.8 NewPath Consulting
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Cloud Consulting Services Product Offered
11.8.3 NewPath Consulting Cloud Consulting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 NewPath Consulting News
11.9 Wipro
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Cloud Consulting Services Product Offered
11.9.3 Wipro Cloud Consulting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Wipro News
11.10 TkXel
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Cloud Consulting Services Product Offered
11.10.3 TkXel Cloud Consulting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 TkXel News
11.11 Code Zero Consulting
11.12 Salesforce
11.13 Telstra
11.14 Introv
11.15 DynaSys Solutions
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
