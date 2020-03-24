Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market 2020 – Autodesk, Inc (US), Nemetschek AG (Germany), Bentley Systems, Inc (US)
The Worldwide Building Information Modeling (BIM) market report 2019 centers on an extensive research study of the Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market while examining the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market size and growth rate, bifurcation of the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market based on products, end-user, and top market players among all. The Building Information Modeling (BIM) industry further provides the global market insights in terms of key drivers for boosting the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market sales over the forecast period (2019-2026).
Major Manufacturers Included in the Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Report:
Autodesk, Inc (US)
Nemetschek AG (Germany)
Bentley Systems, Inc (US)
Trimble Navigation Ltd (US)
Dassault Systemes S.A. (France)
RIB Software AG (Germany)
Robert Mcneel Associates (US)
Cadsoft Corporation (US)
Siemens (Germany)
AVEVA Group (UK)
Aconex (Australia)
Beck Technology (US)
Inovaya (US)
Synchro (UK)
IES (UK)
Hongye Technology (China)
Beijing Explorer Software (China)
Lubansoft (China)
Glodon(China)
PKPM (China)
The global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market 2019 report offers global market data to the top management, decision makers and dealers in order to validate the market insights required in evaluating the comprehensive Building Information Modeling (BIM) market situation. The Building Information Modeling (BIM) market report study further comprises industry dynamics in terms of driving factors, restraints, opportunities, major challenges and trends in the Building Information Modeling (BIM) sales market. The global Building Information Modeling (BIM) industry report also covers the company analysis of the top key players along with the latest trends involved in the market.
In Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) market report, we have prioritized the analysis of prominent market player, by providing detailed company profile, their financial overview, key developments, Building Information Modeling (BIM) business revenue, income division by Building Information Modeling (BIM) business segments, latest technological innovations, regional and country analysis and so on.
Geographically, the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market report features the major region including the market size, productivity, consumption, market position and upcoming opportunities with respect to the specific regions. Following are the regions along with countries covered in Building Information Modeling (BIM) market report with their scope of productivity during the forecast period.
- North America: (United States, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe: (Germany, France, UK, Spain Italy)
- Asia Pacific: (India, China, Japan, South Korea)
- South America: (Brazil, Argentina)
- The Middle East and Africa: (Saudi Arabia)
On the basis of product, the Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market report highlights revenue generation, market stake and productivity, regional demand of each segment, primarily classified into:
3D BIM Management of Design Models
4D BIM Management of Schedule
5D BIM Management of Costs
Based on end users, the Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market report highlights the revenue, market stake, market size & forecast for each end- users, classified into:
Architects
AEC engineering Offices
Contractors
Owners
Other
In this report, the years considered for evaluating the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market size include:
- Historic Years for Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Report: 2014-2018
- Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Report Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year for Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Report: 2019
- Forecast Years for Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Report: 2019 to 2026
Thoroughly, the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market identifies the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) market revenue in US$ Million and CAGR in terms of percentage over the forecast period of 2019 to 2026 and considering 2018 as base year. The Building Information Modeling (BIM) market report describes the sales revenue through numerous sectors and explains the prominent investment plan with respect to the market. It also offers key approaches about the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market including new product development, and geographical outlook along with competitive strategies implemented by the key players involved in the market. The Building Information Modeling (BIM) market report further delivers the shareholders in the industry, which mainly includes product manufacturer, investors, dealers, and suppliers.
Available Customization Service for Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Report:
We provide report customizations, focusing on specific requirements of client. Following are the customization options available for the Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) market research report:
- Regional and country level outlook for the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market, By end-use
- Building Information Modeling (BIM) market analysis along with the company profiles of additional market players
