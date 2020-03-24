Global Application Security Services Market 2020-2025:Types, Applications, Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit, Top Companies and Regional Outlook
Description
According to this study, over the next five years the Application Security Services market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Application Security Services business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Application Security Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Application Security Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Online Service
Offline Service
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Large Enterprises
SMEs
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
SAINT
Coalfire
Core Security
OneNeck IT Solutions
Radware
Lookout
Apptimized
Sirius Computer Solutions
Centric Consulting
Proservices
Akamai Technologies
SonarSource
Standard Guard Services
Forcepoint
FireEye
GuidePoint Security
7 Layer Solutions
Denim Group
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Application Security Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Application Security Services market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Application Security Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Application Security Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Application Security Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Application Security Services Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Application Security Services Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Application Security Services Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Application Security Services Segment by Type
2.2.1 Online Service
2.2.2 Online Service
2.3 Application Security Services Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Application Security Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Application Security Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Application Security Services Segment by Application
2.4.1 Large Enterprises
2.4.2 SMEs
2.5 Application Security Services Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Application Security Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Application Security Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Application Security Services by Players
3.1 Global Application Security Services Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Application Security Services Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Application Security Services Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Application Security Services Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Application Security Services by Regions
4.1 Application Security Services Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Application Security Services Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Application Security Services Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Application Security Services Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Application Security Services Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Application Security Services Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Application Security Services Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Application Security Services Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Application Security Services Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Application Security Services Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Application Security Services Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Application Security Services by Countries
7.2 Europe Application Security Services Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Application Security Services Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Application Security Services by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Application Security Services Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Application Security Services Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Application Security Services Market Forecast
10.1 Global Application Security Services Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Application Security Services Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Application Security Services Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Application Security Services Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Application Security Services Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 SAINT
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Application Security Services Product Offered
11.1.3 SAINT Application Security Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 SAINT News
11.2 Coalfire
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Application Security Services Product Offered
11.2.3 Coalfire Application Security Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Coalfire News
11.3 Core Security
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Application Security Services Product Offered
11.3.3 Core Security Application Security Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Core Security News
11.4 OneNeck IT Solutions
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Application Security Services Product Offered
11.4.3 OneNeck IT Solutions Application Security Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 OneNeck IT Solutions News
11.5 Radware
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Application Security Services Product Offered
11.5.3 Radware Application Security Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Radware News
11.6 Lookout
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Application Security Services Product Offered
11.6.3 Lookout Application Security Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Lookout News
11.7 Apptimized
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Application Security Services Product Offered
11.7.3 Apptimized Application Security Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Apptimized News
11.8 Sirius Computer Solutions
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Application Security Services Product Offered
11.8.3 Sirius Computer Solutions Application Security Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Sirius Computer Solutions News
11.9 Centric Consulting
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Application Security Services Product Offered
11.9.3 Centric Consulting Application Security Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Centric Consulting News
11.10 Proservices
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Application Security Services Product Offered
11.10.3 Proservices Application Security Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Proservices News
11.11 Akamai Technologies
11.12 SonarSource
11.13 Standard Guard Services
11.14 Forcepoint
11.15 FireEye
11.16 GuidePoint Security
11.17 7 Layer Solutions
11.18 Denim Group
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
