Global Anti-Aging market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– Modern consumers are adopting changes in their regimes to upsurge their life spans. They are inclined toward spending on skincare treatments at a younger age and are spending significant time and money on products that reduce the signs of aging.

– An anti-aging product company, P&G (Olay), a key P&G brand and one of the longtime leaders in the anti-aging segment, took a decisive step of slashing its product offering right back?? to just 120 core products. This was part of its explicit marketing focus on ‘ageless beauty’

Scope of the Report

Global Anti-Aging products market offers a wide range of personal care products broadly categorised into Facial Creams and Lotions, Serums and Concentrates, Under Eye Creams, Others (Facial Oils, Sheet Masks) through Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Specialist Retailers, Convenience Stores, Online Retail and Other Distribution Channels. Further, the study covers regional level analysis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

Key Market Trends

Escalating Aging Population Across the Globe

The proportion of people aged 60 years and beyond is projected to increase across all major Asian countries, with South Korea and Japan being the fastest-growing geriatric population. ‘Better for you’ or natural products have been widely accepted by Asian consumers, as they are chemical free, synthetic free, toxin-free, and are soothing on the skin. The region has witnessed significant expenditure on cosmetics products from the young population.

Asian Countries are Key Factor for the Growth

Growth of Anti-Aging Products in countries like China, Japan, Singapore, India, and Australia is more than 8.5%. Consumers are seeking skincare products with oils, including blended formulations and pure organics, in order to provide healthy fixes for dry and damaged skin. Enhanced skin tone is another contributing factor to the rising demand for organic products. By composition, beauty products are made to provide the skin with better treatment; using natural ingredients and fragrances that do not cause any harm to the skin and body.

Competitive Landscape

The market is dominated by players, like L’Oreal, Procter & Gamble, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., and Oriflame Cosmetics AG. The major strategy adopted by the leading companies to attract the major share of consumers is the introduction of new products and technologies, in order to offer the consumers with a wide range of products, to choose from specifically, according to the skin types.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Facial Creams and Lotions

5.1.2 Serums and Concentrates

5.1.3 Under Eye Creams

5.1.4 Others (Facial Oils, Sheet Masks)

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Specialist Retailers

5.2.3 Convenience Stores

5.2.4 Online Retail Stores

5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Spain

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 France

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Russia

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Colombia

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Bioderma

6.4.2 Beiersdorf Limited

6.4.3 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

6.4.4 Procter & Gamble

6.4.5 LOreal SA

6.4.6 Revlon

6.4.7 Oriflame Cosmetics AG

6.4.8 Allergan PLC

6.4.9 Clarins

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

