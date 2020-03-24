Description

According to this study, over the next five years the Accounting and Budgeting Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Accounting and Budgeting Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Accounting and Budgeting Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Accounting and Budgeting Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

On-Premise

SaaS

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)

Large Enterprise

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Sage Intacct

FreshBooks

MIP Fund Accounting (formerly Abila MIP)

Prophix

QuickBooks

Adaptive Insights

Oracle

Xero

Microsoft

NetSuite

Financial Edge NXT

SAP

CCH Tagetik

FreeAgent

Wave Accounting

Host Analytics

Workbooks

Vena Solutions

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Accounting and Budgeting Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Accounting and Budgeting Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Accounting and Budgeting Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Accounting and Budgeting Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Accounting and Budgeting Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Accounting and Budgeting Software Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Accounting and Budgeting Software Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Accounting and Budgeting Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Accounting and Budgeting Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 On-Premise

2.2.2 On-Premise

2.3 Accounting and Budgeting Software Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Accounting and Budgeting Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Accounting and Budgeting Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Accounting and Budgeting Software Segment by Application

2.4.1 SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)

2.4.2 Large Enterprise

2.5 Accounting and Budgeting Software Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Accounting and Budgeting Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Accounting and Budgeting Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Accounting and Budgeting Software by Players

3.1 Global Accounting and Budgeting Software Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Accounting and Budgeting Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Accounting and Budgeting Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Accounting and Budgeting Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Accounting and Budgeting Software by Regions

4.1 Accounting and Budgeting Software Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Accounting and Budgeting Software Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Accounting and Budgeting Software Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Accounting and Budgeting Software Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Accounting and Budgeting Software Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Accounting and Budgeting Software Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Accounting and Budgeting Software Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Accounting and Budgeting Software Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Accounting and Budgeting Software Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Accounting and Budgeting Software Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Accounting and Budgeting Software Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Accounting and Budgeting Software by Countries

7.2 Europe Accounting and Budgeting Software Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Accounting and Budgeting Software Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Accounting and Budgeting Software by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Accounting and Budgeting Software Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Accounting and Budgeting Software Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Accounting and Budgeting Software Market Forecast

10.1 Global Accounting and Budgeting Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Accounting and Budgeting Software Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Accounting and Budgeting Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Accounting and Budgeting Software Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Accounting and Budgeting Software Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Sage Intacct

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Accounting and Budgeting Software Product Offered

11.1.3 Sage Intacct Accounting and Budgeting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Sage Intacct News

11.2 FreshBooks

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Accounting and Budgeting Software Product Offered

11.2.3 FreshBooks Accounting and Budgeting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 FreshBooks News

11.3 MIP Fund Accounting (formerly Abila MIP)

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Accounting and Budgeting Software Product Offered

11.3.3 MIP Fund Accounting (formerly Abila MIP) Accounting and Budgeting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 MIP Fund Accounting (formerly Abila MIP) News

11.4 Prophix

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Accounting and Budgeting Software Product Offered

11.4.3 Prophix Accounting and Budgeting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Prophix News

11.5 QuickBooks

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Accounting and Budgeting Software Product Offered

11.5.3 QuickBooks Accounting and Budgeting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 QuickBooks News

11.6 Adaptive Insights

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Accounting and Budgeting Software Product Offered

11.6.3 Adaptive Insights Accounting and Budgeting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Adaptive Insights News

11.7 Oracle

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Accounting and Budgeting Software Product Offered

11.7.3 Oracle Accounting and Budgeting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Oracle News

11.8 Xero

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Accounting and Budgeting Software Product Offered

11.8.3 Xero Accounting and Budgeting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Xero News

11.9 Microsoft

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Accounting and Budgeting Software Product Offered

11.9.3 Microsoft Accounting and Budgeting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Microsoft News

11.10 NetSuite

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Accounting and Budgeting Software Product Offered

11.10.3 NetSuite Accounting and Budgeting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 NetSuite News

11.11 Financial Edge NXT

11.12 SAP

11.13 CCH Tagetik

11.14 FreeAgent

11.15 Wave Accounting

11.16 Host Analytics

11.17 Workbooks

11.18 Vena Solutions

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

