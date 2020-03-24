Global Accident Only Pet Insurance Market 2020-2025:Products Analysis, Benefits, Increasing Demand and Regional Statistics
Description
According to this study, over the next five years the Accident Only Pet Insurance market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Accident Only Pet Insurance business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Accident Only Pet Insurance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Accident Only Pet Insurance value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Pet Medical Expense Insurance
Pet Death Insurance
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Small Breeds
Large Breeds
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Petplan UK (Allianz)
Agria
Nationwide
Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz)
Hartville Group
Trupanion
Embrace
Pethealth
Direct Line Group
Petfirst
Petsecure
Japan Animal Club
Anicom Holding
PetSure
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Accident Only Pet Insurance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Accident Only Pet Insurance market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Accident Only Pet Insurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Accident Only Pet Insurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Accident Only Pet Insurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Accident Only Pet Insurance Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Accident Only Pet Insurance Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Accident Only Pet Insurance Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Accident Only Pet Insurance Segment by Type
2.2.1 Pet Medical Expense Insurance
2.2.2 Pet Medical Expense Insurance
2.2.3 Others
2.3 Accident Only Pet Insurance Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Accident Only Pet Insurance Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Accident Only Pet Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Accident Only Pet Insurance Segment by Application
2.4.1 Small Breeds
2.4.2 Large Breeds
2.5 Accident Only Pet Insurance Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Accident Only Pet Insurance Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Accident Only Pet Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Accident Only Pet Insurance by Players
3.1 Global Accident Only Pet Insurance Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Accident Only Pet Insurance Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Accident Only Pet Insurance Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Accident Only Pet Insurance Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Accident Only Pet Insurance by Regions
4.1 Accident Only Pet Insurance Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Accident Only Pet Insurance Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Accident Only Pet Insurance Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Accident Only Pet Insurance Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Accident Only Pet Insurance Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Accident Only Pet Insurance Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Accident Only Pet Insurance Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Accident Only Pet Insurance Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Accident Only Pet Insurance Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Accident Only Pet Insurance Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Accident Only Pet Insurance Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Accident Only Pet Insurance by Countries
7.2 Europe Accident Only Pet Insurance Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Accident Only Pet Insurance Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Accident Only Pet Insurance by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Accident Only Pet Insurance Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Accident Only Pet Insurance Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Accident Only Pet Insurance Market Forecast
10.1 Global Accident Only Pet Insurance Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Accident Only Pet Insurance Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Accident Only Pet Insurance Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Accident Only Pet Insurance Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Accident Only Pet Insurance Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Petplan UK (Allianz)
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Accident Only Pet Insurance Product Offered
11.1.3 Petplan UK (Allianz) Accident Only Pet Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Petplan UK (Allianz) News
11.2 Agria
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Accident Only Pet Insurance Product Offered
11.2.3 Agria Accident Only Pet Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Agria News
11.3 Nationwide
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Accident Only Pet Insurance Product Offered
11.3.3 Nationwide Accident Only Pet Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Nationwide News
11.4 Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz)
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Accident Only Pet Insurance Product Offered
11.4.3 Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz) Accident Only Pet Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz) News
11.5 Hartville Group
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Accident Only Pet Insurance Product Offered
11.5.3 Hartville Group Accident Only Pet Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Hartville Group News
11.6 Trupanion
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Accident Only Pet Insurance Product Offered
11.6.3 Trupanion Accident Only Pet Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Trupanion News
11.7 Embrace
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Accident Only Pet Insurance Product Offered
11.7.3 Embrace Accident Only Pet Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Embrace News
11.8 Pethealth
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Accident Only Pet Insurance Product Offered
11.8.3 Pethealth Accident Only Pet Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Pethealth News
11.9 Direct Line Group
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Accident Only Pet Insurance Product Offered
11.9.3 Direct Line Group Accident Only Pet Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Direct Line Group News
11.10 Petfirst
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Accident Only Pet Insurance Product Offered
11.10.3 Petfirst Accident Only Pet Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Petfirst News
11.11 Petsecure
11.12 Japan Animal Club
11.13 Anicom Holding
11.14 PetSure
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
