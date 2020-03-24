LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

The competitive landscape of the global Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market Research Report: Owens Corning, Jushi Group, Chongqing Polycomp International, PPG Industries, Johns Manville, Saint-Gobain, Nippon Sheet Glass, Taishan Fiberglass, AGY Holdings, Asahi Fiber Glass

Global Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market by Type: Polyester, Vinyl Ester, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Thermoplastics, Others

Global Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market by Application: Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Wind Energy, Electrical & Electronics, Construction & Infrastructure, Marine, Pipes & Tanks, Others

The Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite market. In this chapter of the Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers.

The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite market?

Table of Contents

1 Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market Overview

1.1 Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Product Overview

1.2 Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Polyester

1.2.2 Vinyl Ester

1.2.3 Epoxy

1.2.4 Polyurethane

1.2.5 Thermoplastics

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite by Application

4.1 Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Segment by Application

4.1.1 Transportation

4.1.2 Aerospace & Defense

4.1.3 Wind Energy

4.1.4 Electrical & Electronics

4.1.5 Construction & Infrastructure

4.1.6 Marine

4.1.7 Pipes & Tanks

4.1.8 Others

4.2 Global Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite by Application

4.5.2 Europe Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite by Application

5 North America Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Business

10.1 Owens Corning

10.1.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

10.1.2 Owens Corning Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Owens Corning Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Owens Corning Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Products Offered

10.1.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

10.2 Jushi Group

10.2.1 Jushi Group Corporation Information

10.2.2 Jushi Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Jushi Group Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Jushi Group Recent Development

10.3 Chongqing Polycomp International

10.3.1 Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation Information

10.3.2 Chongqing Polycomp International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Chongqing Polycomp International Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Chongqing Polycomp International Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Products Offered

10.3.5 Chongqing Polycomp International Recent Development

10.4 PPG Industries

10.4.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

10.4.2 PPG Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 PPG Industries Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 PPG Industries Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Products Offered

10.4.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

10.5 Johns Manville

10.5.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

10.5.2 Johns Manville Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Johns Manville Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Johns Manville Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Products Offered

10.5.5 Johns Manville Recent Development

10.6 Saint-Gobain

10.6.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

10.6.2 Saint-Gobain Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Saint-Gobain Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Saint-Gobain Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Products Offered

10.6.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

10.7 Nippon Sheet Glass

10.7.1 Nippon Sheet Glass Corporation Information

10.7.2 Nippon Sheet Glass Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Nippon Sheet Glass Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Nippon Sheet Glass Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Products Offered

10.7.5 Nippon Sheet Glass Recent Development

10.8 Taishan Fiberglass

10.8.1 Taishan Fiberglass Corporation Information

10.8.2 Taishan Fiberglass Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Taishan Fiberglass Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Taishan Fiberglass Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Products Offered

10.8.5 Taishan Fiberglass Recent Development

10.9 AGY Holdings

10.9.1 AGY Holdings Corporation Information

10.9.2 AGY Holdings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 AGY Holdings Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 AGY Holdings Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Products Offered

10.9.5 AGY Holdings Recent Development

10.10 Asahi Fiber Glass

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Asahi Fiber Glass Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Asahi Fiber Glass Recent Development

11 Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

