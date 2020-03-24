Gabapentin Drug Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2019-2025
Global Gabapentin Drug Market Viewpoint
Gabapentin Drug Market Research, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Gabapentin Drug market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.
In this Gabapentin Drug market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The following manufacturers are covered:
Pfizer
Depomed
Apotex
Teva
Acella Pharmaceuticals
Taro
Sun Pharmaceutical
Glenmark
Amneal Pharmaceuticals
Aurobindo Pharma
Zydus Pharmaceuticals
Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals
Marksans Pharma
Mylan
InvaGen Pharmaceuticals
Alkem Laboratories
Tris Pharma
ACI HealthCare Limited
Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine
CSPC Ouyi Pharmaceutical
Sciegen Pharmaceuticals
Epic Pharma
Lupin Limited
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Capsule
Tablet
Oral solution
Segment by Application
Postherpetic neuralgia in adults
Partial onset seizures
Others
