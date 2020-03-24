LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Furfural Solvent Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Furfural Solvent market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

The competitive landscape of the global Furfural Solvent market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Furfural Solvent market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Furfural Solvent Market Research Report: Transfurans Chemicals, Illovo Sugar, Teijing North Furfural, Goodrich Sugar & Chemical, Alchem Chemical, Linzi Organic Chemical, Xing Tai Chunlei Furfural Alcohol, Penn Specialty Chemicals, BASF, The Good Scents, Furfural Espanol

Global Furfural Solvent Market by Type: Furfuryl Alcohol, Solvents, Pharmaceuticals, Chemical Intermediates

Global Furfural Solvent Market by Application: Petroleum Refining, Agricultural Formulations, Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals

The Furfural Solvent market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Furfural Solvent market. In this chapter of the Furfural Solvent report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Furfural Solvent report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers.

The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global Furfural Solvent market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Furfural Solvent market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Furfural Solvent market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Furfural Solvent market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Furfural Solvent market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Furfural Solvent market?

Table of Contents

1 Furfural Solvent Market Overview

1.1 Furfural Solvent Product Overview

1.2 Furfural Solvent Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Furfuryl Alcohol

1.2.2 Solvents

1.2.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.2.4 Chemical Intermediates

1.3 Global Furfural Solvent Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Furfural Solvent Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Furfural Solvent Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Furfural Solvent Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Furfural Solvent Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Furfural Solvent Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Furfural Solvent Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Furfural Solvent Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Furfural Solvent Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Furfural Solvent Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Furfural Solvent Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Furfural Solvent Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Furfural Solvent Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Furfural Solvent Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Furfural Solvent Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Furfural Solvent Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Furfural Solvent Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Furfural Solvent Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Furfural Solvent Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Furfural Solvent Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Furfural Solvent Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Furfural Solvent Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Furfural Solvent Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Furfural Solvent as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Furfural Solvent Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Furfural Solvent Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Furfural Solvent Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Furfural Solvent Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Furfural Solvent Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Furfural Solvent Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Furfural Solvent Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Furfural Solvent Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Furfural Solvent Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Furfural Solvent Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Furfural Solvent Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Furfural Solvent Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Furfural Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Furfural Solvent Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Furfural Solvent Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Furfural Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Furfural Solvent Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Furfural Solvent Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Furfural Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Furfural Solvent Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Furfural Solvent Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Furfural Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Furfural Solvent Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Furfural Solvent Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Furfural Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Furfural Solvent Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Furfural Solvent Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Furfural Solvent by Application

4.1 Furfural Solvent Segment by Application

4.1.1 Petroleum Refining

4.1.2 Agricultural Formulations

4.1.3 Paints & Coatings

4.1.4 Pharmaceuticals

4.2 Global Furfural Solvent Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Furfural Solvent Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Furfural Solvent Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Furfural Solvent Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Furfural Solvent by Application

4.5.2 Europe Furfural Solvent by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Furfural Solvent by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Furfural Solvent by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Furfural Solvent by Application

5 North America Furfural Solvent Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Furfural Solvent Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Furfural Solvent Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Furfural Solvent Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Furfural Solvent Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Furfural Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Furfural Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Furfural Solvent Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Furfural Solvent Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Furfural Solvent Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Furfural Solvent Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Furfural Solvent Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Furfural Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Furfural Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Furfural Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Furfural Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Furfural Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Furfural Solvent Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Furfural Solvent Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Furfural Solvent Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Furfural Solvent Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Furfural Solvent Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Furfural Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Furfural Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Furfural Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Furfural Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Furfural Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Furfural Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Furfural Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Furfural Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Furfural Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Furfural Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Furfural Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Furfural Solvent Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Furfural Solvent Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Furfural Solvent Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Furfural Solvent Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Furfural Solvent Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Furfural Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Furfural Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Furfural Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Furfural Solvent Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Furfural Solvent Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Furfural Solvent Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Furfural Solvent Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Furfural Solvent Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Furfural Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Furfural Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Furfural Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Furfural Solvent Business

10.1 Transfurans Chemicals

10.1.1 Transfurans Chemicals Corporation Information

10.1.2 Transfurans Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Transfurans Chemicals Furfural Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Transfurans Chemicals Furfural Solvent Products Offered

10.1.5 Transfurans Chemicals Recent Development

10.2 Illovo Sugar

10.2.1 Illovo Sugar Corporation Information

10.2.2 Illovo Sugar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Illovo Sugar Furfural Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Illovo Sugar Recent Development

10.3 Teijing North Furfural

10.3.1 Teijing North Furfural Corporation Information

10.3.2 Teijing North Furfural Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Teijing North Furfural Furfural Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Teijing North Furfural Furfural Solvent Products Offered

10.3.5 Teijing North Furfural Recent Development

10.4 Goodrich Sugar & Chemical

10.4.1 Goodrich Sugar & Chemical Corporation Information

10.4.2 Goodrich Sugar & Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Goodrich Sugar & Chemical Furfural Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Goodrich Sugar & Chemical Furfural Solvent Products Offered

10.4.5 Goodrich Sugar & Chemical Recent Development

10.5 Alchem Chemical

10.5.1 Alchem Chemical Corporation Information

10.5.2 Alchem Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Alchem Chemical Furfural Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Alchem Chemical Furfural Solvent Products Offered

10.5.5 Alchem Chemical Recent Development

10.6 Linzi Organic Chemical

10.6.1 Linzi Organic Chemical Corporation Information

10.6.2 Linzi Organic Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Linzi Organic Chemical Furfural Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Linzi Organic Chemical Furfural Solvent Products Offered

10.6.5 Linzi Organic Chemical Recent Development

10.7 Xing Tai Chunlei Furfural Alcohol

10.7.1 Xing Tai Chunlei Furfural Alcohol Corporation Information

10.7.2 Xing Tai Chunlei Furfural Alcohol Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Xing Tai Chunlei Furfural Alcohol Furfural Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Xing Tai Chunlei Furfural Alcohol Furfural Solvent Products Offered

10.7.5 Xing Tai Chunlei Furfural Alcohol Recent Development

10.8 Penn Specialty Chemicals

10.8.1 Penn Specialty Chemicals Corporation Information

10.8.2 Penn Specialty Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Penn Specialty Chemicals Furfural Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Penn Specialty Chemicals Furfural Solvent Products Offered

10.8.5 Penn Specialty Chemicals Recent Development

10.9 BASF

10.9.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.9.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 BASF Furfural Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 BASF Furfural Solvent Products Offered

10.9.5 BASF Recent Development

10.10 The Good Scents

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Furfural Solvent Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 The Good Scents Furfural Solvent Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 The Good Scents Recent Development

10.11 Furfural Espanol

10.11.1 Furfural Espanol Corporation Information

10.11.2 Furfural Espanol Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Furfural Espanol Furfural Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Furfural Espanol Furfural Solvent Products Offered

10.11.5 Furfural Espanol Recent Development

11 Furfural Solvent Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Furfural Solvent Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Furfural Solvent Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

