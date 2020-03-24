Study on the Global FinTrack Market

Summary

The provision of financial services is constantly evolving, with new technology having a particularly significant impact. Innovations such as digital delivery, AI, biometrics, and robo-advice are enabling providers around the world to offer new and improved services to customers that will improve the way they manage their finances. The growing availability of these technologies is also making it easier than ever for new entrants to develop their own propositions and challenge the established providers.

Every month, FinTrack showcases the latest innovations from financial services providers around the world. Each innovation is assessed and rated on key criteria, providing you with valuable insight.

Scope

– Amazon offers Alexa voice payments for fuel purchases

– Stable provides insurance against commodity price volatility

– Nationwide launches mortgage API sandbox

– Julius Baer launches digital assets service

