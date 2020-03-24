The Global Enterprise Wearable Market was valued at USD 3.8 billion in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 38.1% by 2025. The market is driven by growth in healthcare awareness and rise in mobile penetration in regions such as Asia Pacific and North America.

The increasing demand for enterprise wearable equipment in the Asia Pacific region is predicted to drive the market over forecast period. The elderly population who are in ever increasing need of treating chronic diseases, such as coronary heart diseases and diabetes would positively grow the demand for wearable technology.

Manufacturers are investing significant amount of resources in research & development activities for product advancement. Extensive business strategies which include acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations are being employed by key players to maintain market competencies.

The rising enterprise trends of implementing Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) in the following years is anticipated to boost the demand for wearable equipment.

Geographically, Asia Pacific region holds a major stake in the global enterprise wearable market owing to the healthy development end-user industries which include construction and infrastructure industry, mining industry, and refineries industry.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Adidas AG, Eurotech S.p.A, Fitbit Inc. and Others.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

 Original Equipment Manufacturer,

 Component Supplier,

 Distributors,

 Government Body & Associations, and

 Research Institute

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Enterprise Wearable Market — Industry Outlook

4 Enterprise Wearable Market Product Outlook

5 Enterprise Wearable Market Application Outlook

6 Enterprise Wearable Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

