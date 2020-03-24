Education Market report covers the worldwide top manufacturers like ( Dubai International Academy, GEMS Education, Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT), Taaleem, United Arab Emirates University (UAE University), Zayed University ) which including information such as: Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Shipment,Gross, Gross Profit, Interview Record, Business Distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This Education Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2020-2026) Overview, Classification, Industry Value, Price, Cost and Gross Profit . This Education industry report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Scope of Education Market: The education sector comprises establishments that provide instructions and training in a wide range of subjects. The education sector comprises establishments whose primary activity is education, including public, not-for-profit, and for-profit establishments. It includes elementary and secondary schools, colleges, universities, business schools and computer and management training, technical and trade schools, and other schools and instruction and educational support services.

One trend in the market is rising awareness of early education. Early education has been a critical component of children’s development. The growth of the early education market in the UAE has also proliferated due to the increasing awareness among parents regarding the criticality of the first three years of childhood and the increasing importance of education in these years.

With the continuous awareness and rising importance of education among the parents in the UAE, there has been a significant increase in the enrollments at various levels, including preK-12, high school, and graduate levels. The rising disposable income and increasing affordability of parents is another key factor contributing to the rising expenditure made by them on the education of their children. Parents are increasingly willing to invest money as well as time to help their children get the best start in their lives and make them suitable for fighting in the highly competitive global job market.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

☯ Private education

☯ Public education

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

☯ K-12 education

☯ Higher education

