Digital Pathology Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2019-2029
The Digital Pathology market report has been fragmented into important regions that showcase worthwhile growth to the vendors – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, Country 2). Each geographic segment has been assessed based on supply-demand status, distribution, and pricing.
Key Segments Covered
By Product
Scanner
Bright Field Scanner
Fluorescence Scanner
Software
Image Analysis Platform
On-premises Delivery
Cloud-based Delivery
Digital Pathology Information Systems
On-premises Delivery
Cloud-based Delivery
Services
Installation and Integration
Maintenance Services
Consulting Services
By End Use
Hospital
500+ Beds
200–499 Beds
Less than 200 Beds
Diagnostic Laboratories
Private Laboratories
Public Laboratories
Research Centers
By Pathology Screening Services
Hematology
Chemical Pathology
Histopathology
Medical Microbiology
Digital Pathology Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2019-2029 - March 24, 2020