In this Digital Intraoral Sensors and Consumables market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

competition landscape section provides a dashboard view of the activities of major players in the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market. The company profiles section provides information on the key offerings of each player in the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market, their direct & indirect presence, revenue, key developments and strategies and SWOT analysis. Some of key players included in this report are Carestream Dental, LLC, Danaher Corporation, DÜRR DENTAL SE, Acteon Group, Suni Medical Imaging, Inc., Owandy Radiology, Dentsply Sirona, Ray Medical, FONA Dental, Midmark Corporation, and others. Manufacturers are also focusing on research and development activities to develop technologically advanced digital intraoral sensors and consumables devices. The next section analyses the digital intraoral sensors and consumables market on the basis of product type and presents the forecast in terms of value (US$ Mn) for the next 8 years. The product types covered in the report include:

Dental Digital Intraoral Sensors

Consumables Intraoral Phosphor Storage Plates Dental Image Plate Scanners Intraoral Cameras



The next section analyses the digital intraoral sensors and consumables market on the basis of the end users and presents forecast in terms of value (US$ Mn) for the next 8 years. The end users covered in the report include:

Dental Laboratories

Dental Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

In addition, we have considered Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and identify growth opportunities for companies operating in the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective for services offered by the digital intraoral sensors and consumables market. To understand the key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market, Persistence Market Research has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index will help providers to identify the existing market opportunities.

