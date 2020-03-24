The global Dietary Supplements market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Dietary Supplements market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Dietary Supplements market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Dietary Supplements market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Dietary Supplements market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Dietary Supplements market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Dietary Supplements market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

segmented as follows:

By Application Weight loss Sports nutrition General wellbeing Immune and Digestive Health Bone and Joint Health Heart Health Others (beauty supplements, anti-allergy and eye health)

By Ingredients Vitamins & Minerals Amino Acids Botanical Supplements Others (concentrate, metabolite, constituent, or extract)

By Form Soft gel/Pills Confectionery Products Gummies Chews Others (lollipops, hard-boiled candies) Pharmaceutical Products Chewable Pills and Pills Gel Caps Powder Liquid

By End Use Men Women Senior Citizens Others (kids and toddlers)

By Distribution Channel Pharmacies/Drugstores Health & Beauty Stores Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Internet Direct Selling



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico

Western Europe Germany Italy France Spain U.K. Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India Australia and New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Herbalife International

BASF SE

E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY

Glanbia Plc

Royal DSM N.V.

Abbott Laboratories

Amway Enterprises

NBTY Inc.

Bayer AG

GlaxoSmithKline Limited

