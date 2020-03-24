Global Dietary Supplements Ingredients Market – From PMR’s Viewpoint

In this Dietary Supplements Ingredients market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Market Participants

The market participants operating the global dietary supplements market identified across the value chain include Amway, Abbott, Arkopharma Labs, Bayer, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Himalaya Wellness, Glanbia, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Nestle, DSM, Yakult, BASF, Danone, American Health, Inc., among the others dietary supplements manufactures.

Opportunities for the Market Participants in the Global Dietary Supplements Ingredients Market

The vitamins are widely used for the manufacturing of the dietary supplements owing to its increasing applications in sports nutrition and continuously surging demand from the working professionals. The increasing population of senior citizens is creating major opportunities for the dietary supplements manufacturers, as they cannot maintain their daily consumption of recommended nutrients due to insufficient diet, which resulting in surging the product demand for dietary supplements across the globe. Dietary supplements are also important for pregnant women. The increasing applications for pregnant women for providing the essential nutrients. Multivitamins, Vitamin D3, and magnesium are widely used as the supplementation for the pregnant woman.

The active lifestyle and increasing awareness among the consumers regarding protein intake are expected to boost the demand for dietary supplements in North America. The increasing number of global sports events is also forcing the sportsman to maintain and focus on their physical strengths. The awareness among the middle-aged consumers about maintaining the muscle mass and optimum nutrition levels are expected to boost the market demand for the dietary supplements in the established markets like the U.S.

Nutritional enrichment factor is expected to remain the driving factors for the emerging economies like China and India. The speedy expansion of the retail market, increasing investment opportunities along with the government support in the emerging markets in the Asia Pacific is expected to drive the growth for the dietary supplements market.

