The global Decorative Coatings market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Decorative Coatings market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Decorative Coatings market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Decorative Coatings market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Decorative Coatings market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:

Each market player encompassed in the Decorative Coatings market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Decorative Coatings market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

On the basis of age group, the global Decorative Coatings market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including

competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein segments have been benchmarked by resin, technology, and application based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global decorative coatings market by segmenting it in terms of by base resin, technology, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for decorative coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers segmentation based on individual by resin, technology, and application of the market in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global decorative coatings market. Some of the major companies operating in the decorative coatings market include Akzo Nobel N.V, PPG Industries, Inc., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., BASF Coatings GmbH, The Sherwin Williams Company, RPM International Inc., Axalta Coating Systems, Clariant, Nippon Paint, Celanese Corporation.

The report provides the estimated market size of the global decorative coatings market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global decorative coatings market has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on resin, technology, application, and region. The market size and forecast for each resin, technology, and application segment has been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Decorative Coatings Market, by Resin

Acrylics

Polyurethanes

Alkyds

Vinyl Acetate Emulsions

Epoxies

Others (including Polyester and Fluropolymer)

Global Decorative Coatings Market, by Technology

Water-borne

Solvent-borne

UV-cured

Others (including Powder-based and Oil-based)

Global Decorative Coatings Market, by Application

Residential New Construction Repainting

Non-residential New Construction Repainting



Global Decorative Coatings Market, by Region

North America U.S Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments

It provides analysis of various resin, technology, and application where decorative coatings is used

It identifies key factors responsible for building a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the decorative coatings market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global decorative coatings market between 2018 and 2026

The report provides a detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis has been provided to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers in the market

