Competitive Analysis

competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the DC-DC converter market, and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the DC-DC converter supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of DC-DC converter providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term & short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the DC-DC converter market. Some of the key market participants in the global DC-DC converter market report include General Electric; FUJITSU; Infineon Technologies; Ericsson; Texas Instruments, Inc.; Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.; Delta Electronics, Inc.; Vicor Corporation; ST Microelectronics and ON Semiconductor.

DC-DC Converter Market Key Segments

By Product Type – Isolated DC-DC Converters Nonisolated DC-DC Converters

By Input Voltage – 3V-14V 15V-35V 36V-75V >75V

By Output Power – 0.25W-250W 250W-500W 500W-1000W >1000W

By Industry – Consumer Electronics Healthcare Automotive IT & Telecommunication Aerospace & Defense Railways Energy & Power Others



DC-DC Converter Market Key Regions

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Russia Western Europe

SEA & Others of APAC India Australia and New Zealand ASEAN Rest of SEA & APAC

China

Japan

MEA GCC Countries Turkey South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



DC-DC Converter Market Key Companies

General Electric

FUJITSU

Infineon Technologies

Ericsson

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Vicor Corporation

ST Microelectronics

ON Semiconductor

