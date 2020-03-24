In this new business intelligence Data Centre Outsourcing market report, PMR serves a platter of market forecast, structure, potential, and socioeconomic impacts associated with the global Data Centre Outsourcing market. With Porter’s Five Forces and DROT analyses, the research study incorporates a comprehensive evaluation of the positive and negative factors, as well as the opportunities regarding the Data Centre Outsourcing market.

The Data Centre Outsourcing market report has been fragmented into important regions that showcase worthwhile growth to the vendors – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, Country 2). Each geographic segment has been assessed based on supply-demand status, distribution, and pricing. Further, the study provides information about the local distributors with which the Data Centre Outsourcing market players could create collaborations in a bid to sustain production footprint.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global data centre outsourcing market are Hewlett Packard Enterprises, Dell, IBM Corporation, HCL, Accenture, Atos, Capgemini, Cognizant, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Unisys, Wipro, Oracle Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd. and T-systems.

Global Data Centre Outsourcing Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to capture large market share, in terms of revenue, in the data centre outsourcing market owing to the rise in the adoption of micro data centres in the U.S. and the presence of various data centre outsourcing service providers in the region. Europe and APAC are expected to grow at high CAGR, in terms of revenue, in the global data centre outsourcing market due to the rapid increase in the number of IT and telecom companies and data centres in the region. The data centre outsourcing market in MEA is also expected to witness high growth rates due to the rising trend of advanced technologies, such as cloud computing & big data analytics. The data centre outsourcing market in Latin America is also expected to grow significantly due to the increasing adoption of IoT across various countries of the region.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Market Segments

Global Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013–2017

Global Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for the Market

Global Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Market Solutions Technology

Value Chain of the Market

Global Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional Analysis for the Global Data Centre Outsourcing Market includes:

North America Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia

SEA & Others of APAC Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA & Others of APAC

Japan Market

China Market

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

