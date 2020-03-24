Global Data Center Networking Market: Snapshot

Present-day enterprises are highly dependent on the efficiency of their data center and performance of applications to excel on the fronts of enhances employee productivity, increases revenues and, reduced operational costs. In order to achieve these objectives, simplification of internal networks, virtualization, and consolidation are three crucial aspects that enterprises need to work upon. These objectives demand high performance server and several networking technologies. Excellent integration is also required between the two for optimal performance. Thus, appropriate integration of server and networking infrastructure is essential, which brings into light the importance of data center networking.

Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=83

This report on the global data center networking market gives a complete overview of the key trends, drivers, and restraints having a significant influence on the overall development of the market. The report presents a detailed overview of the present state of the market and includes verifiable projections regarding the potential growth trajectory of the market over the period between 2017 and 2025.

The report also includes an overview of recent developments in regards to technology or product types as witnessed in the past few years. Porter’s five forces analysis of the competitive landscape of the market and SWOT analysis of some of the key vendors in the market. A review of the macro- and micro-economic factors key to the growth of existing and new players in the market are also analyzed in great details.

Global Data Center Networking Market: Segmentation

The report segments the global data center networking market on the basis of criteria such as network security equipment, networking products, end user, industry verticals, and geography. On the basis of network security equipment, the global data center networking market is examined for intrusion prevention systems, VPN access device, and remote firewalls.

On the basis of networking product, the market is segmented into application delivery controller, storage area network components, switches, routers, and network optimization appliances. On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into telecommunications providers, cloud service providers, and enterprises. Industry verticals using data center networking products and services include media and entertainment, BFSI, healthcare, education, government, and retail.

Global Data Center Networking Market: Trends and Opportunities

The rising popularity of virtualization, connected devices, and cloud computing are the factors influencing the overall development of the global data center networking and ultimately driving demand for products and services. The increasing usage of virtualization across a number of industries is driving the higher utilization on faster links to eliminate the requirement for physical aggregation switches.

The increasing popularity of cloud-ready data centers is also acting as a lucrative growth opportunity for the data center networking market. Cloud computing signifies a new way to consume and deliver services on a shared network and IT infrastructure. Formerly, IT software and hardware were acquired and provisioned onsite. With cloud computing, the same software and hardware products are distributed on-demand in form of services above the network.

Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=83

Global Data Center Networking Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the key companies operating in the highly competitive data center networking market profiled in the report are Cisco Systems, Dell, Microsoft, Extreme Networks, Equinix, Fujitsu, Juniper Networks, NEC Corporation, VMware, Hitachi Data Systems, Alcatel-Lucent, Brocade Communications Systems, Hewlett Packard, and Intel.

About TMR Research:

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.

Contact:

TMR Research,

3739 Balboa St # 1097,

San Francisco, CA 94121

United States

Tel: +1-415-520-1050