market taxonomy. The executive summary provides a 360-degree view of the global cryotherapy market followed by the market taxonomy that highlights the major segments of the global cryotherapy market. The next chapter of the report reveals key market dynamics including growth factors and challenges that are likely to influence the market volume and value in the next eight years.

Pricing analysis and market forecast is also included in this report to get a clear idea about pricing assumptions, price projections per region, Y-O-Y growth and absolute dollar opportunity. The last section of the report focuses on some of the major companies holding principal share in the global cryotherapy market. The report reveals their future market policies and collaboration and acquisition plans that are anticipated to define the global cryotherapy market performance.

Global Cryotherapy Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Cryotherapy Chambers /Cryosauna

Local Cryotherapy Equipment Cryofacial Equipment Cryoanalgesia Equipment Cryosurgery Equipment Others (Cryoshaping devices, lipolysis devices etc.)

Cryosurgery Equipment

By Application

Oncology

Cardiology

Dermatology

Pain management

Others (Sports medicine & physiotherapy)

By End User

Fitness Center and Beauty Spa

Cryotherapy Centers

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Research Methodology

Persistence Market Research has conducted systematic primary and secondary research to analyze the required data points to arrive at the overall market numbers. Primary research includes personal interactions with key market players across the value chain (technology developers, manufacturers, distributors, etc.) and other stakeholders operating in the global cryotherapy market. Data thus collected is validated using the triangulation method and scrutinized with the help of advanced tools to obtain pertinent qualitative and quantitative insights into the global cryotherapy market.

Key Metrics

The report encapsulates the key metrics that clearly describe the global cryotherapy market and uses the collected data to compare market performance across the various regions. This comprehensive analysis not only estimates the CAGR of the global and regional markets; but also considers Y-O-Y growth and absolute dollar opportunity to understand the market predictability and to identify the right opportunities likely to emerge in the global cryotherapy market. A BPS (Basis Point Share) analysis is conducted to understand the specific contribution of each segment to the development of the global cryotherapy market. Persistence Market Research has also created a unique market attractiveness index to showcase the future and present prospects of the global cryotherapy market to the principal shareholders. Indicators such as R&D expenditure, research funding from government and non-profit organizations, etc. have been considered to arrive at the estimated market numbers. All values of the market size are in US$ (US dollar).

