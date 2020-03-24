Cryogenic Hoses‎ Industry 2020 world Market research report 2020 provides key market insight lightness the up-to-date Cryogenic Hoses‎ Market growth, size, share, trends, supply, demand, consumption additionally during this report. This report may be a complete summary of Cryogenic Hoses‎ Market segments, applications, regions, and sort of applications.

Cryogenic hoses are particular indispensable assembly or equipment used for the efficient and effective transfer of cryogenic liquids and liquid gases, such as liquid nitrogen, liquid helium, liquid oxygen, liquid argon liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), ethylene, ammonia and carbon dioxide. Cryogenic technology is largely involved in the operation, production and maintenance of gases below -150 degree C. Cryogenic hoses possess exceptional properties, such as exceptional thermal resistance, resistance against chemicals, long operating and service life and ease in usage and they also reduce maintenance cost.

Conventionally, major cryogenic hoses are manufactured from polymers wherein different layers of polymers are superimposed together to form a composite, which is used as the base material. Composites are generally lightweight in nature and provide better shear stress properties. Stainless steel is also adopted as a material of choice for the manufacturing of cryogenic hoses, owing to its exceptional mechanical and thermal properties. Stainless steel also provides resistance against acids and alkali, which help in increasing the life of cryogenic hoses.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Cryogenic Hosesas well as some small players. At least 17 companies are included:

Cryofab

Gas Equipment

Acme Cryogenics

Linde

Pacific Hoseflex

United Flexible

Meiji Rubber & Chemical

Dantec

Grainger

Hose Manufacturing

…

Globally, the cryogenic hoses market has been witnessing enormous demand and progress over the past few years and the same trend will be observed in the upcoming years. The main reason behind the huge demand for cryogenic hoses is the adoption of the assembly in different applications. Massive development of petrochemical complexes, chemical industries, metallurgical activities, cold storage of foods and beverage and power industries in the last few years has surged the demand for cryogenic hoses.

Market size by Product

Uninsulated

Vacuum Insulated

Foam Insulated

Market size by End User

Petrochemical Industry

Metallurgy Industry

Power Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Others

Furthermore, continuous R & D efforts in cryogenic technologies enable new product development of cost effective cryogenic hoses with increased efficacy. There has been a substantial increase in the adoption of nitrogen in food & beverage applications, which is driving the growth of cryogenic hoses in the global market. Nitrogen gas has been broadly used for preserving and freezing foods in the food processing industries. Conventional refrigerants, such as ammonia and fluorocarbons are being replaced by nitrogen cooled freezers since the former are expected to negatively affect the environment. Nitrogen-cooled freezers are also used to increase product quality and throughput. In the past few years, there has been a significant slowdown in the steel industry, which may dent adoption and growth opportunities of cryogenic hoses in the market.

Major Points from Table of Contents:-

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

6 Company Profiles

7 Future Forecast

8 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

9 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

