Global Cosmetic Packaging Market Viewpoint

In this Cosmetic Packaging market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Key players in the global cosmetic packaging market include Aptar Group Inc., RPC Group Plc, Gerresheimer AG, Amcor Limited, Albea S.A., Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd., Quadpack Industries, HCP Packaging, Fusion Packaging, ABC Packaging Ltd.

The market has been segmented as below:

Global Cosmetic Packaging Market – By Material

Glass

Paper

Plastic PET PP PE Others



Global Cosmetic Packaging Market – By Application Type

Skin Care

Hair Care

Make up

Nail Care

Global Cosmetic Packaging Market – By Container Type

Jars

Tubes

Bottles

Pumps & Dispensers

Sachets

Other (Rolling Balls, Sticks, Pen type etc.)

Global Cosmetic Packaging Market – By Declared Capacity Type

Type 1 (Below 50 ml)

Type 2 (50 ml – 100 ml)

Type 3 (100 ml – 150 ml)

Type 4 (150 ml – 200 ml)

Type 5 (Above 200 ml)

Global Cosmetic Packaging Market – By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Europe EU-5 Russia Nordic Benelux Poland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan ASEAN Oceania Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Cosmetic Packaging market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation.