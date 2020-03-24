Contact Lenses Market Worldwide Growing by Size, Share, Demand, Regional Analysis by 2029
Global “Contact Lenses ” Market Research Study
The report bifurcates the global "Contact Lenses " market on the basis of product type.
Market: Competitive Landscape
In order to get a better understanding of the contact lens market, a key trends analysis has been included for all the segments. In addition, the key players in the market have also been profiled in terms of their product segments, financial overview, recent developments and business strategies adopted by them. The leading players in the market include Valeant Pharmaceuticals (Québec, Canada), Menicon Group (Nagoya, Japan), Johnson and Johnson (New Jersey, U.S.), Novartis International AG (Basel, Switzerland), The Cooper Companies, Inc. (California, U.S.), SynergEyes Inc. (California, U.S.), STAAR Surgical (California, U.S.), Carl Zeiss AG (Oberkochen, Germany), Abbott Medical Optics, Inc. (California, U.S.) and Essilor International S.A. (Charenton-le-Pont, France) among others.
Key Segments of the Global Contact Lenses Market
Global Contact Lens Market, by Product Type
- Soft Lens
- Gas Permeable (GP)
Global Contact Lens Market, by Design Type
- Spherical
- Toric
- Multifocal
- Others
Global Contact Lens Market, by Technology Type
- Spin Casting
- Cast Molding
- Lathe Cutting
Global Contact Lens Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Russia
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
