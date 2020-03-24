Coated Steel to Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2019-2025
The global Coated Steel market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Coated Steel market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Coated Steel market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Coated Steel market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Coated Steel market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Coated Steel market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Coated Steel market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Arcelormittal S.A.
SSAB AB
Salzgitter AG
OJSC Novolipetsk Steel
Voestalpine AG
OJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works
Thyssenkrupp AG
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation
United States Steel
Essar Steel Ltd.
Tata Steel Limited
Lysvenskii Metallurgicheskii Zavod ZAO
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Polyester
Fluoropolymer
Siliconized Polyester
Plastisol
Others
Segment by Application
Building & Construction
Appliances
Automotive
Others
