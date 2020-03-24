“

Complete study of the global Braking Resistors market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Braking Resistors industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Braking Resistors production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Braking Resistors market include _ Sandvik (Kanthal) Cressall MegaResistors FRIZLEN REO Post Glover Captech Telema KEB America Vacon STOBER Omron Magnetek Ohmite Eaton Schneider Electric Powerohm Transfab TMS Schniewindt Yaskawa Toshiba Danotherm Vishay ABB Bonitron Siemens Hilkar B&R Industrial Automation Microelettrica Scientifica

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: ( Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart ) :

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1596819/global-braking-resistors-market

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Braking Resistors industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Braking Resistors manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Braking Resistors industry.

Global Braking Resistors Market Segment By Type:

230V 400V

Global Braking Resistors Market Segment By Application:

Marine Mining High-Bay Storage

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Braking Resistors industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key companies operating in the global Braking Resistors market include _ Sandvik (Kanthal) Cressall MegaResistors FRIZLEN REO Post Glover Captech Telema KEB America Vacon STOBER Omron Magnetek Ohmite Eaton Schneider Electric Powerohm Transfab TMS Schniewindt Yaskawa Toshiba Danotherm Vishay ABB Bonitron Siemens Hilkar B&R Industrial Automation Microelettrica Scientifica

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Braking Resistors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Braking Resistors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Braking Resistors market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Braking Resistors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Braking Resistors market?

Enquire Customization in The Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1596819/global-braking-resistors-market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Braking Resistors Market Overview

1.1 Braking Resistors Product Overview

1.2 Braking Resistors Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 230V

1.2.2 400V

1.3 Global Braking Resistors Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Braking Resistors Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Braking Resistors Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Braking Resistors Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Braking Resistors Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Braking Resistors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Braking Resistors Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Braking Resistors Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Braking Resistors Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Braking Resistors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Braking Resistors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Braking Resistors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Braking Resistors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Braking Resistors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Braking Resistors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Braking Resistors Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Braking Resistors Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Braking Resistors Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Braking Resistors Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Braking Resistors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Braking Resistors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Braking Resistors Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Braking Resistors Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Braking Resistors as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Braking Resistors Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Braking Resistors Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Braking Resistors Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Braking Resistors Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Braking Resistors Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Braking Resistors Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Braking Resistors Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Braking Resistors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Braking Resistors Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Braking Resistors Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Braking Resistors Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Braking Resistors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Braking Resistors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Braking Resistors Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Braking Resistors Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Braking Resistors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Braking Resistors Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Braking Resistors Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Braking Resistors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Braking Resistors Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Braking Resistors Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Braking Resistors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Braking Resistors Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Braking Resistors Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Braking Resistors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Braking Resistors Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Braking Resistors Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Braking Resistors by Application

4.1 Braking Resistors Segment by Application

4.1.1 Marine

4.1.2 Mining

4.1.3 High-Bay Storage

4.2 Global Braking Resistors Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Braking Resistors Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Braking Resistors Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Braking Resistors Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Braking Resistors by Application

4.5.2 Europe Braking Resistors by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Braking Resistors by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Braking Resistors by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Braking Resistors by Application 5 North America Braking Resistors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Braking Resistors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Braking Resistors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Braking Resistors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Braking Resistors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Braking Resistors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Braking Resistors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Braking Resistors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Braking Resistors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Braking Resistors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Braking Resistors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Braking Resistors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Braking Resistors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Braking Resistors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Braking Resistors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Braking Resistors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Braking Resistors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Braking Resistors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Braking Resistors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Braking Resistors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Braking Resistors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Braking Resistors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Braking Resistors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Braking Resistors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Braking Resistors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Braking Resistors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Braking Resistors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Braking Resistors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Braking Resistors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Braking Resistors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Braking Resistors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Braking Resistors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Braking Resistors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Braking Resistors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Braking Resistors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Braking Resistors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Braking Resistors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Braking Resistors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Braking Resistors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Braking Resistors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Braking Resistors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Braking Resistors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Braking Resistors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Braking Resistors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Braking Resistors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Braking Resistors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Braking Resistors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Braking Resistors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Braking Resistors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Braking Resistors Business

10.1 Sandvik (Kanthal)

10.1.1 Sandvik (Kanthal) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Sandvik (Kanthal) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Sandvik (Kanthal) Braking Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Sandvik (Kanthal) Braking Resistors Products Offered

10.1.5 Sandvik (Kanthal) Recent Development

10.2 Cressall

10.2.1 Cressall Corporation Information

10.2.2 Cressall Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Cressall Braking Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Cressall Recent Development

10.3 MegaResistors

10.3.1 MegaResistors Corporation Information

10.3.2 MegaResistors Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 MegaResistors Braking Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 MegaResistors Braking Resistors Products Offered

10.3.5 MegaResistors Recent Development

10.4 FRIZLEN

10.4.1 FRIZLEN Corporation Information

10.4.2 FRIZLEN Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 FRIZLEN Braking Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 FRIZLEN Braking Resistors Products Offered

10.4.5 FRIZLEN Recent Development

10.5 REO

10.5.1 REO Corporation Information

10.5.2 REO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 REO Braking Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 REO Braking Resistors Products Offered

10.5.5 REO Recent Development

10.6 Post Glover

10.6.1 Post Glover Corporation Information

10.6.2 Post Glover Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Post Glover Braking Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Post Glover Braking Resistors Products Offered

10.6.5 Post Glover Recent Development

10.7 Captech

10.7.1 Captech Corporation Information

10.7.2 Captech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Captech Braking Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Captech Braking Resistors Products Offered

10.7.5 Captech Recent Development

10.8 Telema

10.8.1 Telema Corporation Information

10.8.2 Telema Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Telema Braking Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Telema Braking Resistors Products Offered

10.8.5 Telema Recent Development

10.9 KEB America

10.9.1 KEB America Corporation Information

10.9.2 KEB America Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 KEB America Braking Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 KEB America Braking Resistors Products Offered

10.9.5 KEB America Recent Development

10.10 Vacon

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Braking Resistors Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Vacon Braking Resistors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Vacon Recent Development

10.11 STOBER

10.11.1 STOBER Corporation Information

10.11.2 STOBER Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 STOBER Braking Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 STOBER Braking Resistors Products Offered

10.11.5 STOBER Recent Development

10.12 Omron

10.12.1 Omron Corporation Information

10.12.2 Omron Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Omron Braking Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Omron Braking Resistors Products Offered

10.12.5 Omron Recent Development

10.13 Magnetek

10.13.1 Magnetek Corporation Information

10.13.2 Magnetek Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Magnetek Braking Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Magnetek Braking Resistors Products Offered

10.13.5 Magnetek Recent Development

10.14 Ohmite

10.14.1 Ohmite Corporation Information

10.14.2 Ohmite Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Ohmite Braking Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Ohmite Braking Resistors Products Offered

10.14.5 Ohmite Recent Development

10.15 Eaton

10.15.1 Eaton Corporation Information

10.15.2 Eaton Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Eaton Braking Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Eaton Braking Resistors Products Offered

10.15.5 Eaton Recent Development

10.16 Schneider Electric

10.16.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

10.16.2 Schneider Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Schneider Electric Braking Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Schneider Electric Braking Resistors Products Offered

10.16.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

10.17 Powerohm

10.17.1 Powerohm Corporation Information

10.17.2 Powerohm Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Powerohm Braking Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Powerohm Braking Resistors Products Offered

10.17.5 Powerohm Recent Development

10.18 Transfab TMS

10.18.1 Transfab TMS Corporation Information

10.18.2 Transfab TMS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Transfab TMS Braking Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Transfab TMS Braking Resistors Products Offered

10.18.5 Transfab TMS Recent Development

10.19 Schniewindt

10.19.1 Schniewindt Corporation Information

10.19.2 Schniewindt Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Schniewindt Braking Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Schniewindt Braking Resistors Products Offered

10.19.5 Schniewindt Recent Development

10.20 Yaskawa

10.20.1 Yaskawa Corporation Information

10.20.2 Yaskawa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Yaskawa Braking Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Yaskawa Braking Resistors Products Offered

10.20.5 Yaskawa Recent Development

10.21 Toshiba

10.21.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.21.2 Toshiba Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Toshiba Braking Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Toshiba Braking Resistors Products Offered

10.21.5 Toshiba Recent Development

10.22 Danotherm

10.22.1 Danotherm Corporation Information

10.22.2 Danotherm Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Danotherm Braking Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Danotherm Braking Resistors Products Offered

10.22.5 Danotherm Recent Development

10.23 Vishay

10.23.1 Vishay Corporation Information

10.23.2 Vishay Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 Vishay Braking Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Vishay Braking Resistors Products Offered

10.23.5 Vishay Recent Development

10.24 ABB

10.24.1 ABB Corporation Information

10.24.2 ABB Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.24.3 ABB Braking Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 ABB Braking Resistors Products Offered

10.24.5 ABB Recent Development

10.25 Bonitron

10.25.1 Bonitron Corporation Information

10.25.2 Bonitron Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.25.3 Bonitron Braking Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.25.4 Bonitron Braking Resistors Products Offered

10.25.5 Bonitron Recent Development

10.26 Siemens

10.26.1 Siemens Corporation Information

10.26.2 Siemens Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.26.3 Siemens Braking Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.26.4 Siemens Braking Resistors Products Offered

10.26.5 Siemens Recent Development

10.27 Hilkar

10.27.1 Hilkar Corporation Information

10.27.2 Hilkar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.27.3 Hilkar Braking Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.27.4 Hilkar Braking Resistors Products Offered

10.27.5 Hilkar Recent Development

10.28 B&R Industrial Automation

10.28.1 B&R Industrial Automation Corporation Information

10.28.2 B&R Industrial Automation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.28.3 B&R Industrial Automation Braking Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.28.4 B&R Industrial Automation Braking Resistors Products Offered

10.28.5 B&R Industrial Automation Recent Development

10.29 Microelettrica Scientifica

10.29.1 Microelettrica Scientifica Corporation Information

10.29.2 Microelettrica Scientifica Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.29.3 Microelettrica Scientifica Braking Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.29.4 Microelettrica Scientifica Braking Resistors Products Offered

10.29.5 Microelettrica Scientifica Recent Development 11 Braking Resistors Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Braking Resistors Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Braking Resistors Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

“