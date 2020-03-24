Block chain finance is the application of block chain technology in the financial field. Financial services industry is the driving force of global economic development, and is also one of the most centralization industries. The asymmetric information between the two parties in the financial market leads to the failure to establish an effective credit mechanism. There are a large number of central credit intermediaries and information intermediaries in the industrial chain, which slows the efficiency of the system and increases the cost of funds.

The global Blockchain Finance Market size was 2300 million US$ and it is expected to reach 17470 million US$ by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 33.6% during 2020-2026. Blockchain Finance Market Research Report 2020 the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the modern trends size, growth, share, segments, manufacturers, and technologies, future road map and 2026 forecast.

The open and no tampering properties of block chain technology provide the possibility for the centralization of the trust mechanism, and have the potential to change the financial infrastructure. All kinds of financial assets, such as equity, bond, bill, warehouse receipt and fund share, can be integrated into the block chain books, and become the digital assets of the chain, in the block chain. Store, transfer, and trade. It has a broad prospect of application in the financial field.

For example, it has a typical application in cross-border payment, insurance claims, securities trading, bills and so on. Other segements include Proof of equity and exchange stock exchange，Financial audit，loyalty and rewards.

Block chain finance is the application of blockchain technology in the financial field. Blockchain Finance can be classified to IT Solution, FinTech, Bank, Consulting, and Exchange and Other by the providers’ business type, and IT Solution is leading the growing market at present.

The Global Blockchain Finance Industry 2020 Market Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Blockchain Finance industry. The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Blockchain Finance market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

There are many providers in Blockchain Finance industry, among them, IBM, Ripple, Rubix by Deloitte, Accenture, Distributed Ledger, Technologies, Oklink, Nasdaq Linq, Oracle, AWS, Citi Bank, Ant Financial, JD Financial, Qihoo 360, Tecent, Baidu, Huawei, Bitspark and SAP are the key players in the global Blockchain Finance market.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• IT Solution

• FinTech

• Bank

• Consulting

• Exchange and Other

Market segment by Application, split into

• Cross-border Payment

• Trade Finance

• Digital Currency

• Identity Management

• Other

The Report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Blockchain Finance market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Blockchain Finance market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Force analysis to thoroughly examine the global Blockchain Finance market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Blockchain Finance market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Blockchain Finance market.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. This report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin by regions (United States, EU, China and Japan), and other regions can be added.

The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials, equipment and downstream consumers analysis is also carried out. What’s more, the Blockchain Finance industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2020-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

