Bleaching Clay Market: Overview

Bleaching clay refers to a category of clay which has relatively high adsorption power for decolorizing and refining oils and fats. The primary source material for bleaching clay is montmorillonite which can also be referred as hydrated aluminum silicates, which imparts indispensable adsorption characteristics to bleaching clays. Since the early 19th century, natural bleaching clays have been used for the refining of edible oils and fats, however, the activation process further enhances its properties which include its adsorptive, acid, catalytic and ion exchange capacities. Vegetable and Mineral oil contains a variegated range of impurities like carotenes, chlorophylls, coupled with other complex impurities such as soaps, oxidation products and metals. Activated bleaching clay can effectively remove these impurities, and imparts improved appearance and flavours to these oils. The global bleaching clay competitive landscape also includes companies which are indulged in mining activities to ensure complete control over supply chain. The rising demand for edible and mineral oil has led these companies to increase their capacity in recent years.

The global bleaching clay market is expected to expand in proportion to demand for edible and mineral oil, and is anticipated to expand with a decent CAGR over the forecast period.

Global Bleaching Clay Market: Drivers and Restraints

The prime factor driving demand for bleaching clay is the increasing demand for refined vegetable oil, as bleaching clay plays an integral role in its manufacturing process. Moreover, advancement in optimizing the yield of oilseeds is expected to drive more production of variegated oil seeds, thus translating into more demand for bleaching clay for its refining purposes. Apart from this, demand for fully refined oils with FFA content of less than 0.1% is driving further demand for highly activated bleaching clays. Bleaching clay often finds application in industrial sector particularly in the production of Industrial triglycerides, linseed oil, castor oil, biodiesel, fatty acids, etc., many of which are an integral part of manufacturing of paints, vanishes, soaps, etc.. Due to rising living standards across the globe, demand for these products are bound to increase, thus fuelling more revenues in the global bleaching clay market. Apart from this, rising consumption of mineral oil due to its broad adoption in cosmetics, lubricants, and grease, is also expected to further boost consumption of bleaching clay for mineral oil refining and processing.

Global Bleaching Clay Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Product type,

Fullers Earth

Activated Clays

Activated Bauxite

On the basis of application area,

Vegetable Oil and Animal Fats

Mineral Oil and Waxes

Industrial Oil

On the basis of end use industry,

Nutrition (Food and Beverage)

Chemical Processing

Cosmetics

Others

Global Bleaching clay Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global bleaching clay market is segmented into the seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America and Asia Pacific are anticipated to dominate the global bleaching clay market throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising production of edible oil in major Asian countries such as China and India. Moreover, rising government incentives for production of biofuels and various agricultural benefits being offered in North America, the region is expected to maintain its dominance for the demand of bleaching clay over the next decade. Western Europe and Latin America are expected to be the next prime markets for the consumption of bleaching clay, amid increasing inclination towards low cholesterol oils, thus fuelling more demand for bleaching clay from the region. Along with, increasing production of oil seeds from prime Latin American countries is expected to drive the growth in the region at an even faster rate. Contrary, MEA and Japan is anticipated to account for a smaller market share in the global bleaching clay market.

Global Bleaching clay Market: Key Players

Taiko Group of Companies

Clariant International AG

Oil-Dri Corporation of America

BASF SE

Musim Mas Holdings, W Clay Industries

Ashapura Group of Companies

AMC (UK) Ltd.

Refoil Earth Pvt. Ltd.

HRP Industries

AMCOL Specialty Minerals

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.

