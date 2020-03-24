The global Bicycles market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Bicycles market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Giant Bicycles

Hero Cycles

TI Cycles

Trek

Shanghai Phonex

Atlas

Flying Pigeon

Merida

Xidesheng Bicycle

OMYO

Emmelle

Avon Cycles

Tianjin Battle

Cannondale

Libahuang

Specialized

Trinx Bikes

DAHON

Cycoo

Bridgestone Cycle

Laux (Tianjin)

Samchuly Bicycle

Cube

Pacific Cycles

Derby Cycle

Grimaldi Industri

Gazelle

KHS

Forever

Scott Sports

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

20 Inch

24 Inch

26 Inch

27 Inch

Others

Segment by Application

Transportation Tools

Recreation

Racing

Physical Training

Others



