An application delivery controller (ADC) is a computer network device in a datacenter, often part of an application delivery network (ADN), that helps perform common tasks, such as those done by web sites to remove load from the web servers themselves. Many also provide load balancing. ADCs are often placed in the DMZ, between the outer firewall or router and a web farm.

North America application delivery controller market accounted for over 25% of the total revenue share in 2015, primarily owing to the well-established IT & telecom sector in the region. The U.S. held the major share in the revenue on account of the presence of a large number of enterprises relying upon the application delivery controllers for performance improvement as well as managing the network traffic. Furthermore, trends such as virtualization, increasing adoption of cloud and SDN devices, and network security are anticipated to positively impact the market growth over the forecast period.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• A10 Networks Inc.

• Citrix Systems Inc.

• F5 Networks Inc.

• Array Networks, Inc.

• Barracuda Networks Inc.

• Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

The Application Delivery Controller (ADC) report focuses on the Application Delivery Controller (ADC) in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Software/Virtual

• Hardware

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Retail

• IT & Telecom

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Government

