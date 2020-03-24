The Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market is valued at 51800 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 104800 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% between 2017 and 2023.

Anti-counterfeiting packaging is the process of assigning secure packaging to the product in order to minimize counterfeiting or infringement. The purpose of anti-counterfeiting packaging is to prevent imitation and confirms safety of the goods. All manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of product quality. Currently, in Anti-counterfeit Packaging industry, the USA and EU manufacturers occupy near 4/5 of the market, while Chinese products domain the domestic market, due to the immature technologies

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Avery Dennison

• Sun Chemical

• Zebra Technologies

• DNP

• NHK SPRING

• Flint Group

• Toppan

• …

The Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies report focuses on the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Authentication Packaging Technology

• Track and Trace Packaging Technology

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Food & Beverage

• Electronics & Appliances

• Clothing & Ornament

• Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies market.

Chapter 1: Describe Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies, with sales, revenue, and price of Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

