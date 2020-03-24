Global Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies (mABs) Market: Overview

There are various drugs available in the market for the treatment of diseases like cancer, autoimmune disorders, and various other neurological disorders. However, majority of these drugs have side-effects associated with them which are resulting low patient adherence. Owing to these side-effects and various research and developments in the field of targeted therapies, like anti-CD20 mABs, have increased over the period of time. As a result of these R&D, these new drugs have significantly low side-effects. This is the prime reason that is fueling the growth of global anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies market during the forecast of 2018 to 2028.

A report by TMR Research provides valuable insights on global anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies market for the readers. The insights can help the readers to understand the dynamics of market which can be beneficial for them to have a sustainable future in global anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies market.

Global Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies (mABs) Market: Notable Developments

Since the market is quite niche, various players are heavily applying for the approval to Food and Drugs Administration or FDA. These approvals are mandatory for the players to use their drugs commercially. Also these players are also investing in research and development departments to develop drugs that have less side-effects on the patients. These strategies by the players are their resort to withstand the competition of global anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies market.

Some of the instances of players adopting strategies for a successful future in market are mentioned below:

In June 2019, Roche Holding AG gained the FDA approval for its polatuzumab vedotin-piiq drug Poilvy. The drug is aimed to treat lymphoma and has 25% less side effects than those from traditional drugs that are available in the market. AS a result of this approval the company can commercialize its drug and acquire major share of global anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies market.

In August 2019, Amgen acquired Otezla and gained the access to the company’s technology to enhance its portfolio of anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies drugs. As a result of this acquisition, the company acquired a 35% shares responsible for the growth of global anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies market.

Some of the players of global anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies market are mentioned below:

Pfizer Inc

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Celltrion Inc.

Novartis AG

Amgen Inc.

Global Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies Market: Key Drivers

Precision targeting of anti-CD20 mABs

Anti-CD20 mABs are extensively effective as target therapies in treating cancer indications. These drugs target CD20 antigen on the cancer cells which is not possible in traditional therapies. Increasing research and developments in this field and various affirmative clinical trials are expected to boost the growth of global anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (mABs) market.

Technological Developments in Healthcare Sectors

Players in global anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (mABs) market are acquiring major share of the market based on the technological developments in various healthcare sectors. For instance, developments in pharmaceutical sector in improving the efficacy of the drugs and development of bispecific antibodies are some of the major factors that are influencing the growth of global anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (mABs) market in the forecast period of 2018 to 2028.

Global Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies (Mabs) Market: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to resister the maximum potential for the players of global anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies market. The dominance of the region is expected to be the result of rising provenances of hematological malignancies such as NHL and recent approval of various late-stage pipeline drugs in countries like U.S. Moreover, the presence of various prominent players of global anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies market in the region is further expected to boost the growth of North America in the anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies market.

The global anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies market is segmented on the basis of:

Product Oncology Neurology Immunology



