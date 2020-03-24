The global allergy diagnostic and treatment market reached nearly $35.3 billion in 2015. This market is expected to increase from nearly $40.0 billion in 2016 to $52.7 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% for 2016-2021.

Report Scope:

This BCC Research report is designed to provide a comprehensive look at the global allergy diagnostic, immunotherapy, and treatment markets. The geographic areas covered by the report include the Americas region (i.e., Canada, U.S., Mexico, and Central and South America); the EMRA region (i.e., Europe, the Middle East, Russia, and Africa); and the Asian region (i.e., Japan, China, India, Australia, New Zealand, and other Asian Pacific countries).

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/12024

The report provides a brief explanation of different allergic disorders with global incidence rates; discusses the different types of allergy diagnostic tests and their applicability in diagnosing various allergens; describes classes of allergy treatment products; and provides an overview of the growing immunotherapy market. The report organizes information from diverse sources into a cohesive unit that includes:

– A section on diagnostic products such as skin prick and patch tests, provocation testing, and antibody allergen testing.

– An overview section on allergies and five categories of prescription allergy products including antihistamines and combinations; sympathomimetics, decongestants and combinations; corticosteroids; mast cell stabilizers; and leukotriene receptors.

– Specific chapters that focus on testing and treatment in three distinct geographical areas: Americas, EMRA and Asia.

– A company profiles section that provides background information on companies active in the diagnostic and treatment arenas.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global markets for allergy diagnostics and treatments.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of CAGRs through 2021.

– Segmentation of the market into diagnostics, prescription treatments, and over-the-counter (OTC) treatments.

– Information on different types of allergic reactions, including anaphylactoid reactions, cytotoxic and cytolytic reactions, immune complex reactions, and delayed hypersensitivity reactions.

– Profiles of major players in the allergy diagnostics and treatments industry.

Report Summary

Make an Inquiry before Buying: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/12024/Single

The current global allergy diagnostic and therapeutic market was worth nearly $39.6 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% to nearly $52.7 billion by 2021. The allergy diagnostic and therapeutic market is lucrative and has potential to grow due to growth in allergies globally, higher healthcare expenditure and increase in pollution and urbanization.

According to the World Allergy Organization (WAO), between 30% and 40% of the world’s population is affected by one or more allergic conditions. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 50 million individuals are affected by allergic diseases. A disproportionate number of individuals affected by allergies are young children and teenagers under 18 years of age, increasing the burden of allergic diseases as they become adults. Allergic conditions are the most common health issues that U.S. children face and affect 40% of children. Additionally, studies have found strong links between allergies and asthma. Complex allergies that involve polysensitization and multiple organ involvement are increasing, leading to potentially higher morbidity and greater demands on healthcare systems.

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/12024