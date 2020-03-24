The global market for air quality monitors reached $3.5 billion in 2015. This market is expected to increase from $3.8 billion in 2016 to nearly $5.9 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% for 2016-2021.

Report Scope:

BCC Research defines air quality monitors as equipment used to monitor, quantify and determine the quality of outdoor and indoor air in various places, including households. Air quality monitors determine a range of air pollutants in the air, such as various poisonous and harmful gases, pollen, dust, smoke, etc. Air quality monitors determine all types of air pollutions, namely, chemical pollution, biological pollution and physical pollution. These devices are extensively used by government and related institutions to measure any violations in air quality and pollution in various installations, as well as used to measure general outdoor air quality.

Air quality monitoring can be autonomous (continuous) monitoring or manual monitoring. In both processes, pollution and air quality sensors are installed in order to record air quality and provide measurable output, which precisely indicates the amount of pollutants in the air, as well as general composition/quality of the sampled air.

Air quality monitoring devices consist of hardware (sensors) as well as software that analyze data that is compared to a pre-populated database. An extension of air quality monitoring is analytics, in which software analyzes the air quality from various regions on earth in order to create a detailed map for comparing air quality (and pollution) around the globe.

To calculate and segment the market, we have mainly considered air quality monitoring hardware (sensors and overall devices). However, the report also considered associated software revenue, as well as companies that may not be sensor manufacturers, but market air quality monitoring products as their own by incorporating sensors from other manufacturers. The calculation also considers services revenue from the air quality monitoring technology/device providers.

However, stand-alone software (such as analytics software) that is sold separately from the air quality monitoring device/hardware is beyond the scope of this report. Other categories not investigated by this report include after-market software, hardware and services (including services which do not directly relate to air quality monitoring, such as education, consulting, training, etc.) and air quality control equipment.

The report begins by introducing the reader to how the market for air quality monitoring technologies has evolved over time and how various factors are impacting the sector. Building on that understanding, the report proceeds to identify the following factors:

– Primary forces with a direct impact on the air quality monitoring technologies markets.

– Secondary forces that have an indirect impact.

– Key funding and financing in this space, which are particularly supportive for new entrants.

– Some key challenges that may hinder market growth.

– Key visible trends.

– Top applications of air quality monitoring technologies, along with leading air quality monitoring technology segments.

– Demand in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC) and South America for air quality monitoring products.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global air quality monitoring technologies market.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, 2016 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

– Information about important manufacturers, technologies and factors influencing demand.

– Coverage of the main types, applications and end users of the air quality monitoring.

– Examination of various strategic initiatives and strengths of companies that are expected to help them move forward in this market.

– Relevant in-depth patent analysis.

– Profiles of major players in the industry.

Report Summary

This BCC Research report examines the changing and evolving air quality monitoring market. The analysis includes a detailed survey of new organizations (innovators) in the sector as well as existing organizations. At the industry level, BCC Research identifies, examines, describes and provides global and regional market sizes for 2015 and forecasts demand from 2016 through 2021.

While there is a wide range of companies operating in the market, the players can be broadly classified as follows:

– Sensor technology providers and manufacturers.

– Air quality monitoring hardware and software providers.

– Air quality monitoring device manufacturers.

– Air quality monitoring operators and service providers.

North America, and particularly the U.S., is the most prominent user of air quality monitors. North America is followed by EMEA, APAC and South America. However, APAC and South America (the developing regions) are witnessing the strongest growth in terms of the adoption of air quality monitoring products. Due to the initial high price (high implementation cost), air quality monitoring products still have a low penetration in most underdeveloped regions.

BCC Research’s analysis of the market has identified the following key points:

– Global demand for air quality monitoring market was valued at $3.5 billion in 2015.

– Global demand is expected to increase from $3.8 billion in 2016 to $5.9 billion in 2021.

– Total geographical and technology-wide compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is projected to be 8.8% over the forecast period of 2016 through 2021, indicating strong growth.

