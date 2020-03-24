According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “3D Metrology Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market expects to grow at a CAGR of 7% during 2020-2025.

Three-dimensional (3D) metrology is a technological system that is used for measuring distance, length, height and point of a 3D object. It assists in converting a 2D architectural model into images and videos, which provides precise and reliable information about damaged products. It comprises a software for identifying production trends and evaluating real-time deviations; hardware, such as optical digitizer and scanner (ODS), coordinate measuring machine (CMM), 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) system, and video measuring machine (VMM); and services for quality control and inspection, reverse engineering, virtual simulation and 3D scanning.

The market is witnessing growth owing to the increasing applications of 3D metrology in the automotive industry. This can also be accredited to the inflating income levels and escalating demand for luxury goods and high-end vehicles worldwide. Apart from this, it is employed in the aerospace, automotive, construction, and energy and power sectors for increasing flexibility, reducing set-up time, improving accuracy and enhancing productivity. Furthermore, several manufactures are adopting 3D metrology solutions in their production processes for maintaining the quality of the products. This is expected to strengthen the market growth in the coming years.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

Market Breakup by Product:

Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM)

Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS)

Video Measuring Machine (VMM)

3D Automated Optical Inspection System (AoI)

Form Measurement

Market Breakup by Application:

Quality Control & Inspection

Reverse Engineering

Virtual Simulation

Others

Market Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Architecture & Construction

Medical

Electronics

Energy & Power

Heavy Industry

Mining

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being 3d Digital Corporation, Automated Precision Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Creaform Inc., Faro Technologies, GOM, Hexagon, Jenoptik AG, KLA-Tencor, Mitutoyo Corporation, Nikon Metrology, Perceptron Inc., Renishaw PLC, etc.

