Virtual Patients is an innovative educational program that uses virtual patient simulation to enable customized learning. Interactive cases test clinical reasoning and decision making.

The Global Virtual Patient Simulation Market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

• Anesoft Corporation

• Bioflight VR

• Coburger Lehrmittelanstalt

• Deepstream VR

• Decision Simulation

• Dassault Systemes

• Firsthand Technology

• Kyoto Kagaku Co., Ltd

• Immersion Medical

• Mentice AB

• Red Llama

• SynDaver Labs

• Medical Realities

• Edwards Lifesciences

• Voxel-Man

• Oculus VR Inc

• …

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Haptic technology

• Tracking techniques

• Modeling techniques

• Visual techniques

• Virtual Reality Technology

Market segment by Application, split into

• Academics

• Military

• Hospital

• Others

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions: North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa.

