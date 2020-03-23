A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Tinnitus Management Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.

The report analysis the leading players of the global Tinnitus Management market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Tinnitus Management from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2025 by region country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Tinnitus Management market

The cost of new technologies for hearing aids and sound masking devices in emerging economies is significantly lower as compared with developed regions of North America and Europe. On the other hand, a large population base resides in China and India suffering from tinnitus, but has a low adoption rate of devices for the treatment of tinnitus. The increase in adoption of such devices coupled with a fast growth of latest healthcare technologies in such emerging economies is expected to drive the growth of the tinnitus management market during the period of forecast.

The prevalence of hearing impairment is increasing exponentially all over the world. As per the data provided by World Health Organization (WHO), the prevalence rate was 5.3%, or approximately 360 million people in the year 2012. Out of those affected, 91% were adults and 9% were children. Approximately one-third of people over the age of 65 are affected by hearing impairment. Moreover, the prevalence of hearing impairment in people over 65 years of age is highest in Asia Pacific, South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. This also presents a lucrative opportunity for the global tinnitus management market.

Global Tinnitus Management Market Analysis & Forecast, by Product Type

The sound masking devices segment in the product type category was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 400 Mn in 2017 and is likely to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 600 Mn in 2025 and in the process exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% during the assessment period 2017-2025. The notched music devices segment in the product type category was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 300 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 500 Mn in 2025 and display a CAGR of 5.9% during the period of assessment.

