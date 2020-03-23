This report includes market conditions and forecasts for global and major regions, with the introduction of suppliers, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts the types of products and the final industries in the world and main regions.

The report includes the following:

The report provides current data, historical insight and future forecasts.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the global smart card market in transportation, covering total global markets and major regions.

Data for 2017-2025 are included. The all-inclusive market is given by data on sales, consumption and prices (world total and by major region).

The report presents the main world manufacturers.

The smart card in the transport market outlook until 2025 is included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market segment as follows:

by region / country

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan , Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.)

By

bus type Payment of parking costs for

light rail

Other application

per end user / application

Payment

of transit fees Payment of parking fees

Other application

By the company

Gemalto

Oberthur Technologies

Giesecke & Devrient

Goldpac

Eastcompeace

CPI Card Group

Hengbao

VALID

Wuhan Tianyu

Watchdata Systems Co. Ltd.

Datang

Kona I

Contents

1 Market definition

1.1 Market segment overview

1.2 by type

1.3 by end use / application

2 World market by suppliers

2.1 Market share

2.2 Supplier profile

2.3 Supplier dynamics

3 World market by type

3.1 Market share

3.2 Introduction of end use by different products

4 World market by end use / application

4.1 Market share

4.2 Overview of consumption characteristics

4.2.1 Focused on preferences

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by strategy

4.2.4 Professional needs

5 World market by region

5.1

Market share

5.2 Regional market growth 5.2. 1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.5 Middle East and Africa

6 Market in North America

6.1 by Type

6.2 by End Use / Application

6.3 by Regions

7 Market Europe

7.1 by Type

7.2 by End Use / Application

7.3 by Regions

8 Asia-Pacific Market

8.1 by Type

8.2 by End Use / Application

8.3 by Regions

9 South America Market

9.1 by Type

9.2 by End Use / Application

9.3 by Regions

10 Middle East and Africa Market

10.1 by Type

10.2 by End Use / Application

10.3 by regions

11 Market forecasts

11.1 World market forecasts (2020-2025)

11.2 Market forecasts by regions (2020-2025)

11.3 Forecast market by type (2020-2025)

11.4 Market forecasts by end use / application (2020-2025)

12 main manufacturers

12.Gemalto Gemalto

12.1.2 Company presentation

To continue…

