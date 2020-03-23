Small Boats Market Growth Analysis 2019-2025
Global “Small Boats market”- Report defines the vital growth factors, opportunities and market segment of top players during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The report Small Boats offers a complete market outlook and development rate during the past, present, and the forecast period, with concise study, Small Boats market effectively defines the market value, volume, price trend, and development opportunities. The comprehensive, versatile and up-to-date information on Small Boats market is provided in this report.
Small Boats Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:
The following manufacturers are covered:
Marine Products Corporation
Brunswick Corporation
Malibu Boats, Inc
Yamaha Motor Corporation
Groupe Beneteau
MasterCraft Boat Company, LLC
Porter, Inc
Stellican Ltd
Grady-White Boats, Inc
Grand Crossing Capital LLC
Maverick Boat Group, Inc
S2 Yachts, Inc
Seabring Marine Industries Inc
BPS Direct, L.L.C
Correct Craft, Inc
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
By Boat Type
Sail Boat
Powered Boat
Personal Watercraft Boat (PWC)
Other
By Material
Fiberglass
Wood
Metal
Inflatable
Other
Segment by Application
Pleasure
Fishing
Other
